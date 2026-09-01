2026-09-14 03:54:04
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Dr. Hanley named Acting PM as Dr. Drew remains stable under overseas medical care

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley has assumed the role of Acting Prime Minister while Dr Terrance Drew remains overseas for specialised medical observation and care.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: The Cabinet Secretariat on September 1, 2026, issued a statement on the interim governance arrangement for the Medical Absence of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, for the continued and seamless functioning of Government.

Prime Minister Drew is currently receiving specialised medical observation and care overseas as the medical team at the Joseph N France General Hospital have recommended he be transferred overseas for specialised observation and care.

The statement noted that Deputy Prime Minister Dr Geoffrey Hanley will be the Acting Prime Minister under the constitutional order of succession. In his capacity as Acting Prime Minister, he will be in charge of the Ministries of Finance, Health, and Human Resource Management and Social Security, in addition to his existing duties.

The statement further noted that Garth Wilkin will take up the duties of National Security, Citizenship and Immigration. The Cabinet Secretariat explained that the measures are to ensure that every arm of Government functions without disruption and that essential services on which the people of St. Kitts and Nevis remain fully operational.

As Drew is currently receiving specialised medical observation and care abroad the Cabinet Secretariat noted he remains in stable condition.

The statement further noted that the Government has been heartened by continued messages of support and prayers from citizens, residents, regional and international partners.

Lastly the statement ended with, the Federal Cabinet and the wider Government reaffirmed solidarity and resolve during this period, saying they continue to hold Drew and his family close in thought and prayer, in hopeful anticipation of his full and speedy recovery.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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