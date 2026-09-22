Contour Airlines to begin nonstop Trinidad-Dominica service this October

Contour Airlines will operate twice-weekly nonstop flights between Piarco and Douglas-Charles airports, with same-aircraft onward service to San Juan and St. Thomas.

Trinidad and Tobago: Contour Airlines has officially announced plans to launch a new nonstop flight route between Trinidad and Tobago and Dominica from October 5. The airlink will provide travellers with a wider range of options for getting around the Caribbean.

The airline will reportedly operate the new direct airlink between the Piarco International Airport in Trinidad and Tobago and the Douglas-Charles Airport in Dominica twice per week.

Flights from Trinidad to Dominica are scheduled for Tuesdays and Fridays, which will be departing from Piarco at 8:30 a.m., and the service from Dominica to Trinidad will operate on Mondays and Thursdays.

The first flight is scheduled to arrive in Trinidad at the Piarco International Airport on Monday, October 5, 2026. Contour will be using the regional aircraft for the service.

The Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago will be hosting an official welcome on Monday. The aircraft is expected to be welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute and the ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held after that.

The ceremony will also feature remarks from airline, airport and government officials in Trinidad.

Additionally, the new route will also open several other travel options beyond Dominica as the airline will provide same-aircraft, one-stop service that will connect Trinidad with St Thomas, San Juan and Puerto Rico in the US Virgin Islands.

This will significantly make it easier for the passengers who are travelling on that service as they can just remain on the same aircraft during the stop rather than having to change their flight several times.

The service will give the travellers another direct option between Trinidad and Dominica and will significantly improve the access to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands through the wider Caribbean network under the Contour Airlines.