Jamaica, Mexico to get first-ever direct air link as Aeroméxico begins service March 18, 2027

Aeroméxico plans to begin three weekly nonstop flights between Mexico City and Montego Bay from March 18, 2027, subject to final government approvals.

Jamaica is set to introduce a direct air flight route to Mexico for the first time in history. The initiative is planned to provide non-stop air connectivity from Mexico International Airport (MEX) to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) in Montego Bay, operational from March 18, 2027, through the Mexican flag airline Aeroméxico.

The initiative is undergoing an essential government approval process. The new travel route is scheduled to operate three times a week on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Aeroméxico has announced that the operating plan is established to provide same-day connectivity through Mexico City for the convenience of travellers.

Boeing 737 MAX is planned to be utilised for its operation with a capacity of 166 seats. Based on the information available, travellers will have the facility of personal in-flight entertainment screens including the beverages and snack services.

The recent air-service initiative would also establish a new access point linking Jamaica and Aeroméxico's broader connectivity network. Passengers from more than 40 cities within Mexico could travel through Mexico City to Montego Bay.

The newly introduced air-route is expected to enhance the easy access for the Mexican passengers to Jamaica for the Mexican passengers, while also providing the facility of a direct route to Mexico and destinations beyond for the Jamaicans.

Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Edmund Bartlett, appreciated the initiative, he explained it as a symbol for Jamaica’s strong tourism industry. He also stated that the enhanced accessibility through direct travel routes could generate more opportunities for tourism-based economic activities and boost the partnerships between the businesses and communities of Jamaica.

Tourist Board Director of Tourism, Donovan White also stated that the initiative would enhance the connectivity for Mexican travellers and enable Jamaica to market Montego Bay and other tourist sites throughout the island to a broader market.