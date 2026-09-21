Antigua and Barbuda Falcons make history, clinch maiden CPL title with dominant win over Jamaica

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons won their first CPL title after defeating Jamaica Kingsmen by eight wickets in the 2026 final at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Caribbean: The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have been crowned champions of the 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and secured the franchise’s first-ever title with an emphatic eight-wicket victory over the Jamaica Kingsmen at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

Playing in their first CPL final, the Falcons produced a complete performance with both ball and bat to chase down Jamaica’s target of 171 in just 16.4 overs. They finished on 173 for two, with 20 deliveries remaining, to cap a historic campaign for the Antigua and Barbuda-based franchise.

The triumph comes in only the Falcons’ third season in the competition. The franchise made its CPL debut in 2024 and has now secured the league’s biggest prize just two years later.

Sufyan Moqim turns final in Falcons’ favour

After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Antigua and Barbuda faced early pressure as Jamaica opener Maaz Sadaqat launched the very first delivery of the match for six.

Maaz Sadaqat 114(58) vs Antigua and Barbuda Falcons | CPL Final 2026 - Bridgetown | Ball By Ball Highlights pic.twitter.com/GX0k9zn1Wd — Naveed Khan (@i_Naveediqbal) September 21, 2026

The Kingsmen lost Kirk McKenzie without scoring while Keacy Carty made nine but Sadaqat continued to attack and helped Jamaica reach 59 for two at the end of the Powerplay.

Alongside Saim Ayub, Sadaqat appeared to have put the Kingsmen in a commanding position. The pair added 80 runs for the third wicket before the Falcons’ spin attack completely changed the direction of the contest.

Sufyan Moqim struck twice in his first over, removing Ayub for 29 before dismissing Jamaica captain Rovman Powell for a duck. Shadab Khan then removed Romaine Morris, also without scoring, before Moqim struck again to dismiss Hassan Khan.

Jamaica lost four wickets for only three runs in 12 deliveries, collapsing from 110 for two to 113 for six.

Despite the wickets falling around him, Sadaqat produced one of the standout innings of the tournament.

The Pakistani batter reached his hundred from only 49 deliveries, becoming the first player to score a century in a CPL final. He eventually made 114 from 58 balls, smashing eight fours and nine sixes, before being dismissed by Shamar Springer in the final over.

His innings accounted for more than two-thirds of Jamaica’s total as the Kingsmen finished on 170 for nine from their 20 overs.

Moqim was the outstanding bowler for the Falcons, finishing with four wickets for just 14 runs from his four overs. Alzarri Joseph claimed two for 27, while Shadab Khan, Jayden Seales and Springer picked up one wicket each.

Cornwall sets tone for fearless chase

The Falcons wasted no time putting the Kingsmen under pressure in the run chase.

Antiguan all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall exploded from the opening over, hammering 20 runs from just six deliveries, including two fours and two sixes. Although he was bowled from the final ball of the over, his aggressive start immediately reduced the pressure of the 171-run target.

Evin Lewis and Amir Jangoo carried the momentum forward, taking the Falcons to 76 for one after the six-over Powerplay.

Lewis struck 38 from 26 balls, including five fours and two sixes, before Vitel Lawes removed him with the score on 84 in the eighth over. That proved to be Jamaica’s final breakthrough.

Jangoo and Hasan Nawaz then combined for an unbeaten 89-run partnership that effectively shut the Kingsmen out of the contest.

Jangoo produced a composed but attacking unbeaten 57 from 34 deliveries, hitting four fours and three sixes, while Nawaz finished unbeaten on 47 from 35 balls with three fours and three sixes.

With victory within reach, Nawaz delivered the fitting final blow and sent Rovman Powell over the boundary for six to take the Falcons to 173 for two in 16.4 overs and officially seal their maiden CPL championship.

Moqim named Player of the Match, Shadab takes tournament honour

Moqim was named Player of the Match for his decisive four-wicket spell, while Shadab Khan was named Player of the Tournament after completing an impressive all-round campaign with 132 runs and 11 wickets.

Shadab had also played a major role in sending the Falcons into the final. In Qualifier 1 against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, he claimed four for 16, including a hat-trick, while Moqim took four for 13 as Guyana were bowled out for only 76.

The Falcons then raced to 77 for one in just 5.2 overs to seal a nine-wicket win and advance directly to the championship match.

The result underlined the bowling strength that became one of the defining features of Antigua and Barbuda’s title-winning campaign.

‘This is for the people of Antigua’

Following the victory, captain Moeen Ali credited the entire squad and coaching staff for the achievement and dedicated the championship to supporters back home.

“This is for the people of Antigua,” Moeen said after lifting the trophy, praising the support the Falcons received throughout the tournament.

Several Antiguan players played important roles in the championship run, including Cornwall and Alzarri Joseph, while legendary former West Indies fast bowler Sir Curtly Ambrose was also part of the Falcons’ coaching set-up.