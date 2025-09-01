Are You Ready To Vote, Guyana? Know What GECOM Chair Told Citizens Before Elections

With just hours to go before voters head to the polls, GECOM Chairperson Justice (Ret’d) Claudette Singh issued a press release addressing key concerns and reassuring the public ahead of Guyana’s September 1 General and Regional Elections.

Guyana: After weeks of heated rallies, coalition talks, and campaign promises, it is now finally time for the Guyanese citizens to step up and cast their ballots today, September 1, 2025, in a decision that will determine which party will steer the nation for the next five years.

With the election just hours away, GECOM Chairperson Justice of Appeal (Ret'd) Claudette Singh addressed several concerns through a press release on the eve of the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

The press release by the Chairperson began by urging election stakeholders to prioritize peace and calm throughout the electoral process and also highlighted that this is crucial to upholding democracy and ensuring the Guyanese people's will is expressed in an atmosphere free from intimidation, unrest, and misinformation.

The press release emphasized that ensuring peace and a transparent election is not just GECOM's responsibility but it is a collective duty of every citizen, political party, observer, and media house.

The Chairperson assured the citizens of Guyana that all systems are already in place for a transparent conduct of the September 1 elections with GECOM already prepared to execute every aspect of the electoral machinery which will vary from the distribution of sensitive materials to the readiness of all polling stations in the country.

The staff members of the election commission has worked tirelessly to ensure that all logistical and administrative frameworks are well capable to handle all the demands which will further that they have already conducted extensive simulations and drills to identify and address all challenges that might arise throughout the voting process in order to ensure smooth and orderly process in the voting.

GECOM further emphasised that all the workers that will be working on Election Day are normal citizens that are dedicated to serving their nation after undergoing extensive training to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to perform their duties effectively and impartially.

It also stressed that the individuals are derived from different communities and they should be treated with respect and cooperation by all the stakeholders as they carry out their civic duties and responsibilities.

GECOM lastly affirmed its position in the September 1 elections noting that they are the only agency that is in charge of announcing all election results and they are fully prepared to fulfill the responsibility with transparency and accuracy.

“We are committed as well as dedicated to a transparent tabulation process, and the results of the same will be declared in accordance with the law.” The Chairperson further emphasised that it is GECOM alone who is responsible for the announcing of the election results and all citizens and stakeholders should wait for the announcement by GECOM as it is the primary source of any information regarding the elections.

Avoiding any attempt to declare results prematurely or blindly follow the announcements from unofficial pages.

“I thank you and God Bless Guyana.” The press release concluded with Chairperson Justice of Appeal (Ret'd) Claudette Singh calling all Guyana citizens to join GECOM work in ensuring that the September 1, 2025 General and Regional Elections are a testament of Guyana’s democratic democratic maturity and a beacon of peace and stability.