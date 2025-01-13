Tuesday, 14th January 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Caribbean Premier League 2025 set to return for 13th edition from Aug 14 to Sep 21

This highly anticipated cricket tournament namely 'Caribbean Premier League' is set to take place across different venues in the Caribbean, with six teams competing for the title of CPL Kings 2025

Monday, 13th January 2025

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2025 is all set to return on August 14 and will run through September 21. Chief Executive Officer of the CPL, Pete Russell, said that they have the best regional talent available for this year’s competition. 

This year, the Defending Champions Saint Lucia Kings will be competing against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons across 34 matches to see who be the CPL kings for 2025. 

“We are pleased to have once again worked with Cricket West Indies to find a window that allows the very best players from across the region to take part in the CPL. The 2024 season was our most successful to date and we are looking forward to building on that success in 2025,” said Chief Executive Officer of the CPL, Pete Russell. 

This year will be the 13th edition of the highly anticipated tournament with the CEO noting that the format remains the same as there will be 30 league matches among six teams which will be followed by the playoffs comprising of an eliminator, two qualifiers and the final.  

He added that he is excited for the six weeks of nonstop cricket action which will be held across the Caribbean and beyond.  

Pete Russell also said that this year’s schedule, coordinated with Cricket West Indies, ensures top talent will be on the field, with no clashes with international fixtures.  

The Caribbean Premier League continues to be a vibrant celebration of Caribbean cricket and culture which blends explosive performances with unforgettable fanfare and brings a huge number of visitors from across the world to the Caribbean region.  

Russell further outlined that following the most successful season to date in 2024, he is eager to build on that momentum for 2025.  

According to him, all eyes will be on the Saint Lucia Kings this year as they prepare to defend their title. He emphasised that their memorable victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the past year’s finale in Guyana added a thrilling chapter to the history of CPL.  

He said that the schedule and dates for the tournament will be soon revealed with the matches set to be hosted across various venues in the region.  

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Douglas says he only has oath of allegiance to St Kitts and Nevis

Monday, 13th January 2025

Uncategorised

Lennox Linton compromises Dominica’s assets for his benefits

Monday, 13th January 2025

Gurjit Bhandal denied any involvement in Mehul Choksi 's sudden disappearance from Antigua and Barbuda and stated that no official figures approached them.
Uncategorised

Gurjit Bhandal and Gurmit Singh says ready to help police in Mehul Choksi...

Monday, 13th January 2025

Uncategorised

Cuba : Second COVID-19 vaccine Soberana 2 boasts 91.2% efficacy

Monday, 13th January 2025

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit at Expo 2020 in Dubai.
Uncategorised

PM Roosevelt Skerrit visits Dominica Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020

Monday, 13th January 2025

St. Kitts and Nevis- one of best places to explore this summer, credits to Facebook
Caribbean

St. Kitts and Nevis – one of best places to explore this summer

Monday, 13th January 2025

Grenada: NaDMA predicts super active Atlantic Hurricane Season this year (PC - Facebook)
Caribbean

Grenada: NaDMA predicts super active Atlantic Hurricane Season this year

Monday, 13th January 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Byron Messia’s global hit 'Talibans' removed from You...

Monday, 13th January 2025