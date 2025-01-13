Caribbean Premier League 2025 set to return for 13th edition from Aug 14 to Sep 21

This highly anticipated cricket tournament namely 'Caribbean Premier League' is set to take place across different venues in the Caribbean, with six teams competing for the title of CPL Kings 2025

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League 2025 is all set to return on August 14 and will run through September 21. Chief Executive Officer of the CPL, Pete Russell, said that they have the best regional talent available for this year’s competition.

This year, the Defending Champions Saint Lucia Kings will be competing against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, Barbados Royals, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons across 34 matches to see who be the CPL kings for 2025.

“We are pleased to have once again worked with Cricket West Indies to find a window that allows the very best players from across the region to take part in the CPL. The 2024 season was our most successful to date and we are looking forward to building on that success in 2025,” said Chief Executive Officer of the CPL, Pete Russell.

This year will be the 13th edition of the highly anticipated tournament with the CEO noting that the format remains the same as there will be 30 league matches among six teams which will be followed by the playoffs comprising of an eliminator, two qualifiers and the final.

He added that he is excited for the six weeks of nonstop cricket action which will be held across the Caribbean and beyond.

Pete Russell also said that this year’s schedule, coordinated with Cricket West Indies, ensures top talent will be on the field, with no clashes with international fixtures.

The Caribbean Premier League continues to be a vibrant celebration of Caribbean cricket and culture which blends explosive performances with unforgettable fanfare and brings a huge number of visitors from across the world to the Caribbean region.

Russell further outlined that following the most successful season to date in 2024, he is eager to build on that momentum for 2025.

According to him, all eyes will be on the Saint Lucia Kings this year as they prepare to defend their title. He emphasised that their memorable victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the past year’s finale in Guyana added a thrilling chapter to the history of CPL.

He said that the schedule and dates for the tournament will be soon revealed with the matches set to be hosted across various venues in the region.