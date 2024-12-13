St Kitts and Nevis: Byron Messia’s global hit 'Talibans' removed from YouTube over copyright dispute

The song which was a favourite of people across the world garnered huge international attention and praise from well renowned musicians, making it a global hit.

St Kitts and Nevis: Dancehall sensation of St Kitts and Nevis Byron Messia’s viral hit song Taliban has been removed from YouTube over copyright claim.

Reportedly, the claim was filed by fellow artiste Jeffrey Grant, also known as Jeff Fully Auto who said that there has been an alleged unauthorised use of content titled ‘Big Guns’ which is present throughout the track ‘Talibans’.

The song which was a favourite of people across the world garnered huge international attention and praise from well renowned musicians, making it a global hit.

The removal of the song from YouTube has sparked widespread discussion among fans and the music industry regarding copyright disputes as well as ownership in the digital music industry.

YouTube has also confirmed the takedown through a notice which was addressed to Byron Messia TV stating, “We have received a copyright removal request for your video which is based on applicable copyright law which is why we have removed your video from YouTube.”

Notably, YouTube has provided the dancehall sensation Byron Messia with a seven day window to resolve this issue directly with Jeff Fully Auto before the permanent removal of the video and the potential copyright strike.

The removal request was put forward by Jeffrey Grant who also shared his contact information to ease discussions. He outlined that, “Jeffrey Grant also known as Jeff Fully Auto wants to give you a chance to resolve your copyright issue before your video is removed and a strike is applied permanently.”

The song Talibans has been a major breakthrough for Byron Messia which amassed millions of views and became a staple in the global dancehall scene.

Fans have also expressed disappointment and concern over the removal of the song and called for an amicable resolution between the two artistes.

Several people are also condemning the Kittitian star and saying that he stole the song. A Facebook user named Raven noted, “So Jefe Fullyauto finally got his justice for his song he claim Byron Stole And Titled it taliban you can’t just steal peoples work then say u made it popular Byron Messia do the right thing pay the man some money.”

Another user talked in support of him and said, “Byron writer the lyrics and download the beat just like what everyone does.they only upset because talaban went viral . some people have a badmind mentality they even badmind their own..big up Byron they can't stop your shine.”