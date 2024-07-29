Friday, 9th August 2024
Saint Lucia: 100-pound cylinder price hiked to $266.75, other fuels unchanged

Monday, 29th July 2024

The Government of Saint Lucia has announced a significant increase to the price of 100-pound gas cylinder from $261.78 per cylinder to $266.75 per cylinder. It also said that the retail prices of gasoline, diesel, kerosene and LPG 20-pound and 22-pound cylinders remain unchanged.  

Effective from Monday (29 July 2024) morning onwards, the consumers will have to pay more for the 100-pound cylinder while they will pay the same price for the other fuel products.  

The Government also announced that it continues to subside the cost of the LPG 20 pound and 22-pound gas cylinders. The subsidy amounts to $17.35 per 20-pound cylinder and $19.08 per 22-pound cylinder. 

Meanwhile the changes to the fuel products have been announced in keeping with changes in the international oil prices and the application of government of the modified market pass through petroleum pricing mechanism. The government added that the prices announced will remain in effect from July 29 to August 19, 2024.  

According to the information, the price of gasoline remains unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon while diesel also stays untouched at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon. Kerosene has also not faced any change in its price with the cost being same at $2.57 per litre or $11.69 per imperial gallon.  

While the unchanged prices of fuel products come as a relief for the citizens but the significant increase in the price of 100-pound cylinder will yet be a burden for the consumers. 

The complete list of prices of fuel products in Saint Lucia are as follows: 

  • Gasoline is unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon 
  • Diesel is unchanged at $3.63 per litre or $16.50 per imperial gallon 
  • Kerosene is unchanged at $2.57 per litre or $11. 69 per imperial gallon 
  • 20 Pound Cylinder (9.07 kg) is unchanged at $36.00 per cylinder 
  • 22 Pound Cylinder (9.98 kg) is unchanged at $39.60 per cylinder 
  • 100 Pound Cylinder (45.36kg) increased from $261.78 per cylinder to $266.75 per cylinder 

Monica Walker

