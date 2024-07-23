Friday, 9th August 2024
PM Drew leads consultative activity for Climate-Smart hospital construction

The Prime Minister reinforced the need for a facility that could withstand powerful hurricanes, that would be technologically smart, that would be accredited, and would deliver to the people and others a high level of care.

Tuesday, 23rd July 2024

St. Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew participated in the first consultative activity for the construction of the new climate-smart hospital, which took place at the JNF General Hospital.

He said that the activity took place under the leadership of several doctors and other staff in attendance.

During the activity, the Prime Minister reinforced the need for a facility that could withstand powerful hurricanes, that would be technologically smart, that would be accredited, and would deliver to the people and others a high level of care.

In addition to this, Dr. Drew also said that his government has invested significantly in the present hospital and will continue to do so.

This clearly shows the government's dedication and commitment to building a climate-smart hospital in the Federation, which will benefit the citizens and visitors alike.

This meeting was hosted by the Ministry of Health in St. Kitts in partnership with the Taiwan based OECC - Overseas Engineering and Construction Company. The official signing for the hospital took place on May 2, 2024, and the site for this new hospital is set at Camps, St. Kitts, opposite the Ross University.

During the signing ceremony, PM Terrance Drew explained that the launch of a smart hospital serves as a necessary response to the conditions caused by climate change.

He remarked that this is part of the Labour Administration's commitment to building a brand new modernized hospital. The Prime Minister also advised that the new climate-smart hospital will bear the name of the National Hero Joseph Nathaniel France Hospital.

Prime Minister Drew highlighted that this integrated approach strives to serve the local population, visitors, and neighboring islands while redefining healthcare accessibility and quality in the Caribbean region.

Meanwhile, the citizens and residents of the country also took to Facebook to appreciate their leader for the good work. 

"Dr. Drew, I really hope this smart hospital is going to be equipped with a lot of machines that are well needed so that we, the citizens of Skn, can save some money from traveling to get surgeries done because we don't have the proper equipment/machines here," wrote a user named Tashiba Clarke while another user wrote, "The staff also need training to use the computer not all staff are computer literate, especially in areas where staff has been using log books to write in for years. Please look into this, Mr PM."

Monica Walker

