Guyana Heads to the Polls: Nation awaits Sept 1 elections that will shape its political future

Guyana: With campaign posters plastered on every corner and citizens lining up to collect their voter IDs, the nation is hours away counting down to the crucial September 1 General and Regional elections 2025, a day that will set the country’s political future.

Through the past months, citizens of Guyana have seen vigorous election campaigns from the ruling People’s Progressive Party (PPP), We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), and A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

PPP/C, buoyed with their previous track record of growth that the party had brought about by offshore oil revenue, has campaigned on a track record of infrastructure development, free university education, housing expansion, and cash transfers.

The opposition APNU/AFC has countered with promises to redistribute oil wealth, raise pensions and wages, and enhance social protections, though internal friction has struggled to advance coalition discussions.

The WIN party, led by Azruddin Mohamed, brought a wild card dynamic with the party being formed during the campaign period but managed to be one of the top political parties in the race going head in head with the PPP/C party. Despite U.S. sanctions tied to his family’s past, and various allegations connected to the party.

The WIN party has still managed to attract followers across ethnic divides with pledges to shake up the entrenched politics and make life better for all Guyana's, specifically the ones overlooked.

With all parties already done with the hosting of their final campaign rallies, it is now up to the citizens to fully ponder and decide who they want to represent them in the coming 5 years for the country’s betterment and life improvements.

Meanwhile Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has already made proper arrangements for the conducting of the General and Regional Elections with ranks of the Guyana Police Force in Regional Division One (Barima-Waini) have commenced election preparedness training to ensure professionalism and impartiality on polling day.

Through the campaign period the citizens of Guyana saw not only various promises from all running parties, promising to better various areas of the country and the lives of all Guyanese. But Guyana also saw criticism and backlash from parties pointing fingers at one another with the majority of the criticism following the WIN party who had various allegations and accusations to knock down the wind beneath the party.

With only hours to go to the General and Regional Elections Guyana is set to be set on a new trajectory based on who they will choose to lead the country for the next 5 years of stability and growth ahead.