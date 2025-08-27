Guyana Elections 2025: President Ali slams WIN Party’s call to free prisoners

Guyana: With only 6 days to go to the General and Regional elections 2025 in Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali has sounded the alarm over the recent announcement from Bradley ‘Doggie’ Sampson also known as the spokesman of We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party.

Speaking at a public meeting in Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Tuesday, August 26, President Irfaan Ali of the PPP/C drew attention to a recent Facebook post by Bradley ‘Doggie’ Sampson. In a video post on August 23, Sampson stated that if the WIN party is elected in the September 1 elections, they would release all jailed men except those convicted of rape, saying, “All the men incarcerated, except for the rape ones, y’all coming home.”

President Ali cautioned the citizens of Guyana not to gamble with their future and understand what is at stake not only for the country but for their families and communities as a whole.

“They don’t care about the country’s stability, what they want is power.” He further called the statement reckless as the WIN party wants to release all criminals without consideration for the elders or religious leaders noting that they (WIN) do not care about the country as they are willing to release incarcerated men and women and induce fear in the citizens of Guyana.

He further noted another member of the opposition who is associated with the party who stated that if PPP/C wins then they would cause unrest in the country.

Emphasizing that PPP/C is the party that will take the country forward, President Ali highlighted that based on WIN’s recent actions and words, it seems that they really care about the country or its stability, all that they care about is the power that comes with winning the elections.

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, People Progressive Party’s General Secretary affirmed on Sunday that any action that will be done in any attempt to derail the upcoming elections or cause unrest during the election period will be addressed with the country's security services.

Jadgeo stated this after citing claims from Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton of APNU who said that if he didn’t win on the September 1 elections, then they are rigged there will be trouble.

While Opposition Leader of the WIN party Azruddin Mohamed claimed that he did a poll that proved he already won presidency in regions 1,7,8, and 9 and if the PPP/C is planning to rig the elections, there will be trouble.

On the other hand, Vice President Jagdeo emphasised that the security forces are all set to take on anyone who will attempt to disrupt the peaceful poll during the upcoming elections.

Jadgeo warned about the leaders ‘delusions’ and cited that if there is any trouble or discourse sown, it will be swiftly met with the state’s security apparatus that stands ready and capable to intervene

With only 6 days left until the September 1 elections tensions are presumed to heighten between the three major contender parties. APNU, PPP/C and WIN who are all vying for the presidential seat and a chance to lead Guyana into tomorrow.