LIAT Air Antigua-bound flight safely returns to Guyana after engine issue mid-air

LIAT Flight 5L770 returned to Cheddi Jagan International Airport after the pilot reported an engine-related issue about 30 minutes after take-off, with all 47 passengers disembarking safely.

Guyana: A LIAT Air aircraft carrying 47 passengers made a safe emergency return to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Sunday, September 20, 2026 after it developed an engine-related issue shortly after departing for Antigua.

According to the information, flight 5L770 left CJIA at approximately 11:55 a.m. for the V.C. Bird International Airport in Antigua. About 30 minutes into the journey, at around 12:25 p.m., the pilot contacted the Control Tower and advised that the aircraft would be returning to Guyana.

The situation had attracted attention earlier after flight-tracking information showed the aircraft transmitting Squawk 7700, the international transponder code used by pilots to indicate a general emergency.

Flight-tracking reports identified the aircraft as an Embraer ERJ-145 operated by LIAT Air. The emergency code itself did not indicate the specific nature of the problem but CJIA later confirmed that the return was prompted by an engine-related issue.

As the aircraft headed back towards Timehri, airport emergency procedures were activated. The Aerodrome Fire Service and other relevant emergency personnel were alerted and positioned to respond if required.

According to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), air traffic controllers immediately cleared the aircraft to return and coordinated its approach while maintaining separation from other aircraft operating in the area.

The flight subsequently landed safely at CJIA with all 47 passengers able to leave the aircraft without incident. No injuries were reported.

Following the incident, the GCAA commended personnel at its Air Navigation Services Area Control Centre for their handling of the in-flight emergency and highlighted the coordination between air traffic controllers, airport authorities and emergency responders.

The aviation authority said the response demonstrated its continued focus on maintaining safety and professional standards in Guyana's air traffic management system.

Meanwhile, the aircraft remained grounded at CJIA following the landing as LIAT's technical personnel began assessing the reported engine problem and determining the work required to address it.

CJIA said it was working alongside the GCAA and LIAT as the matter was being reviewed. Further details on the specific technical fault or when the aircraft would return to service had not been announced.

The flight had been operating the Georgetown-Antigua route connecting Cheddi Jagan International Airport with V.C. Bird International Airport.