2026-09-19 16:03:45
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India congratulates St. Kitts and Nevis on 43rd Independence Day

St. Kitts and Nevis High Commissioner Gurdip Dev Bath thanked India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for his Independence Day message and highlighted the longstanding cooperation between the two countries.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has congratulated St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of the twin-island federation's 43rd anniversary of independence, marked on September 19, 2026.

In a post on the social media platform X, Jaishankar addressed his message to Finance Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas, along with the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis. He wished the country continued prosperity and happiness.

Best wishes to FM Dr. Denzil Douglas, the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis on their Independence Day. Value our close cooperation, Jaishankar wrote.

The Indian minister added that New Delhi continues to place high value on the cooperation between the two nations.

High Commissioner of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Republic of India, H.E. Gurdip Dev Bath, thanked Jaishankar for his message and welcomed the continued cooperation between the two countries.

Thank you Honourable Minister for your kind wishes. We greatly value the close and longstanding cooperation between our two countries and look forward to continuing to strengthen our friendship and partnership, Bath said.

Jaishankar's message follows his attendance at the opening of the High Commission of St. Kitts and Nevis in New Delhi on April 7, 2026. Douglas was also present at that ceremony, where both ministers spoke of the friendly relations between the two countries.

St. Kitts and Nevis marked its independence anniversary on September 19, 2026 under the theme "One People, One Vision, Endless Possibility: Independence 43," with festivities held across the federation.

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley delivered a national address at 7:30 am on September 19, broadcast live on SKNIS and ZIZ Radio, among other platforms.

The lead-up to independence day included National Patriotic Day and National Colours Day, when residents wore the national colours in a show of patriotism.

Celebrations culminated in the Independence Ceremonial Parade at Warner Park Cricket Stadium, where uniformed contingents marched in formation. Crowds gathered at the stadium to honour those who contributed to the country's path to independence.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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