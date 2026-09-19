Trinidad: Drone carrying cigarettes crashes on prison rooftop, contraband seized

Trinidad prison officers seized a DJI drone and 30 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes after the device was found on the rooftop of the Maximum Security Prison.

Trinidad and Tobago: The officers of the Maximum Security Prison in Trinidad and Tobago discovered a drone that was allegedly used to deliver contraband into the prison on Thursday, September 17 2026. This followed the receipt of information received early that same morning.

As per the Trinidad and Tobago Prison Service the process commenced at 7:00 am and led to the discovery of a DJI drone that had crashed on the prison rooftop after being identified by the officers.

The officers found 30 packs of Lucky Strike cigarettes alongside the drone. The drone and illegal items were seized by the prison authorities.

Elvin Scanterbury, Deputy Commissioner of Prisons thanked his team for their efforts in eliminating the items and for their role in enhancing the safety of the prisons.

Scanterbury stated that the use of drones to deliver items such as cigarettes was a challenge that undermined the security of the prisons. The commissioner noted that those involved in the illicit activity were using innovative approaches and tools to carry out their activities.

“Technology continues to evolve, and unfortunately, so too do the methods being used to traffic contraband into our prisons,” he said.

He further stated that the Prison Service is determined to strive to obtain more information and collaborate with the police to counter these illicit activities.

“The Prison Service remains committed to adapting our strategies, strengthening our intelligence capabilities and working with our law enforcement partners to counter these threats,” Scanterbury said.

The commissioner requested that actions based on information, enhanced screening of individuals entering the prison and more intensive monitoring to detect and deter such groups should be taken.

The Prison Service stated that investigations concerning the circumstances of the incident remain underway as the prison service is actively collaborating with external law enforcement agencies.