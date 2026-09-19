2026-09-19 16:04:04
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HC Kevin Isaac celebrates St. Kitts and Nevis’ 43rd Independence with diaspora in London

Nearly 200 Kittitians and Nevisians gathered in London as High Commissioner Kevin Isaac urged the diaspora to play a greater role in nation-building through mentorship, investment and shared expertise.

Written by Monika Walker

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High Commissioner Isaac and staff yesterday welcomed and hosted some 200 Kittitians and Nevisians from across the UK in London to mark the 43rd anniversary of independence under the theme, "one people, one vision, endless possibilities.

The High Commissioner reminded the multigenerational gathering that while Independence gave us political freedom, it also gave us the responsibility to determine our own future; to build a country worthy of the sacrifices of those who came before us.

He stressed the importance of the theme's message to the diaspora and their role in nation building. "Imagine what could happen if we fully connect the talent of St. Kitts and Nevis at home with the talent of St. Kitts and Nevis abroad. Imagine the doctor or nurse in London mentoring a young healthcare professional in Basseterre.

The engineer in Birmingham collaborating with colleagues on a project in Nevis," HC Isaac emphasised. "Do not undervalue your importance to St. Kitts and Nevis," he further urged. "You may live thousands of miles away. But you are not disconnected. You are not forgotten. Your knowledge matters. Your relationships matter. Your investment matters. Your voice matters. Your children matter. And your ideas matter."

Earlier in the day, nationals joined the High Commissioner at Westminster Abbey to pay tribute in prayer for the government and people of St. Kitts-Nevis on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of independence.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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