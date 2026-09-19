2026-09-19 16:03:35
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Indian PM Modi thanks Skerrit for birthday wishes, highlights India-Dominica friendship

Modi thanked Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for his birthday greetings, saying India values its close friendship with Dominica.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Dominica: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, thanked Dominica's Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, on September 18, 2026, for extending birthday wishes to him on his 76th Birthday.

Through a social media post, Modi said India cherishes its close friendship with Dominica.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Skerrit, for your warm wishes and the goodwill of the Government and people of Dominica. India cherishes our close friendship,” he wrote.

Skerrit had earlier posted on September 17, 2026, extending his warm birthday wishes to Modi on behalf of the Dominican government and people. Skerrit wished the Indian leader good health and continued strength in his service to the people of India.

The message included a photograph of the two leaders standing together in front of the flags of Dominica and India.

Modi replied directly to Skerrit's post, thanking him publicly and reaffirming the warmth between the two nations.

Both leaders have met on several occasions in recent years as India has deepened its relations with Caribbean nations.

Prime Minister Modi responded directly to the post of his Dominican counterpart and thanked him for the kind wishes while noting the friendliness of their relationship.

The leaders had earlier met on several occasions, with India strengthening its ties with the Caribbean nation.

Relations between Dominica and India were established decades ago, with partnerships developed in renewable energy, health, disaster management, and capacity-building among others.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

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