Indian PM Modi thanks Skerrit for birthday wishes, highlights India-Dominica friendship

Modi thanked Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit for his birthday greetings, saying India values its close friendship with Dominica.

Dominica: The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, thanked Dominica's Prime Minister, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, on September 18, 2026, for extending birthday wishes to him on his 76th Birthday.

Through a social media post, Modi said India cherishes its close friendship with Dominica.

“Thank you, Prime Minister Skerrit, for your warm wishes and the goodwill of the Government and people of Dominica. India cherishes our close friendship,” he wrote.

Thank you, Prime Minister Skerrit, for your warm wishes and the goodwill of the Government and people of Dominica. India cherishes our close friendship.@SkerritR https://t.co/ed28ysutSa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2026

Skerrit had earlier posted on September 17, 2026, extending his warm birthday wishes to Modi on behalf of the Dominican government and people. Skerrit wished the Indian leader good health and continued strength in his service to the people of India.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi. May the year ahead bring you good health and continued strength in service to the people of India. 🇩🇲🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NCYAPqfvoj — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) September 17, 2026

The message included a photograph of the two leaders standing together in front of the flags of Dominica and India.

Modi replied directly to Skerrit's post, thanking him publicly and reaffirming the warmth between the two nations.

Both leaders have met on several occasions in recent years as India has deepened its relations with Caribbean nations.

Prime Minister Modi responded directly to the post of his Dominican counterpart and thanked him for the kind wishes while noting the friendliness of their relationship.

The leaders had earlier met on several occasions, with India strengthening its ties with the Caribbean nation.

Relations between Dominica and India were established decades ago, with partnerships developed in renewable energy, health, disaster management, and capacity-building among others.