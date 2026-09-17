Dominica’s PM Skerrit wishes Indian PM Modi good health on 76th birthday

Dominica Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has wished Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health and continued strength as he celebrates his 76th birthday.

Dominica: Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit today extended birthday wishes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 76th birthday which falls on September 17, on behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica.

PM Skerrit posted the greetings on X, wishing that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi would stay healthy and strong as he keeps serving the people of India.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi. May the year ahead bring you good health and continued strength in service to the people of India," PM Skerrit wrote.

On behalf of the Government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica, I extend warm birthday wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi. May the year ahead bring you good health and continued strength in service to the people of India. 🇩🇲🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NCYAPqfvoj — Roosevelt Skerrit (@SkerritR) September 17, 2026

Dominica and India have steadily built a partnership that rests on values. Since 1981, when the two nations set up ties their friendship has grown.

Dominica and India have strengthened their ties through high‑level exchanges. Both nations have taken part in summits, such as the India‑CARICOM Summit and have hosted ministerial visits.

PM Skerrit has always wished well to Modi for years. Both Dominica and India cherish the bonds of friendship and solidarity.

PM Modi has met with Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit at an earlier date during the 2nd India‑CARICOM Summit in Georgetown, Guyana where discussions included collaborations in areas of climate resilience, digital transformation, education, healthcare, capacity building and yoga.

They also discussed topics such as Global South issues and UN reform. The same visit brought honor for Narendra Modi. He accepted the Dominica Award of Honour with gratitude. Narendra Modi dedicated the award to Indians who cherish the friendship between Dominica and India.

The friendship between the two nations was particularly visible during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which India supported Dominica in its time of need through its Vaccine Maitri initiative by donating 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to the Caribbean nation in 2021.

India has also provided a sum of $250,000 in aid towards five community development projects across Dominica, including the rehabilitation of a basketball court in Grand Bay and construction of a footpath crossing, in Fond St. Jean.