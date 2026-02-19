Trinidad: Teenager found hanging from tree in Williamsville, Police launch investigation 

A teenager described as bright and full of potential was found hanging from a tree opposite Coconut Drive, leaving residents shocked and mourning the tragic loss.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 16-year-old girl has died in a tragic incident which took place in Williamsville just hours after coming home from a Carnival weekend camp on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. The deceased has been identified as Angelie Selena Bagerie, a student at Williamsville Secondary School.

According to the information, the teenager was found hanging from a tree located opposite Coconut Drive. The discovery left the residents shocked as they are mourning the loss of a young life which is being described by residents as bright and full of potential.

Soon after the discovery, the residents informed the police officials who upon arrival found the victim hanging following which she was removed and sent for a postmortem examination to determine the exact cause of her death. The officials then conducted preliminary investigations in which they found that Selena had recently attended a camp during the carnival holidays and came back home shortly before the incident took place.

The victim reportedly had an argument and was reportedly heard at the home before the tragic discovery. Police are continuing enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Locals are present are making different theories related to what might have happened to the teenager. Several of them took to Facebook with D’Angelo Harris saying, “Did something happen at camp that traumatized her? Really hope they investigate that properly,” while another said, “Omg such beautiful and bright girl. Schools need to have a therapist for students, sometimes children cant even talk to their parents without judgement. Condolences to the family.”