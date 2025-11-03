Trinidad: 33-year-old woman found hanging at home, police launch investigation

Police said they were alerted around 5:08 a.m. after first responders reported finding a 33-year-old woman from Couva hanging.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Trinidad and Tobago police department has launched an investigating into a suspected suicide of a 33-year-old Stephanie Ragunath who was found dead at her Mc Bean, Couva home early Friday morning, October 31, 2025.

According to police reports, they were notified of the tragic incident around 5:08 a.m. after first responders called them to inform them of the 33-year-old Couva woman who was found hanging.

Upon their prompt arrival at the scene, the deceased’s husband directed officers to the home’s garage at #106 Maple Drive, where they discovered Ragunath’s lifeless body hanging from a scarf tied to a support beam. She was dressed in a multi-coloured nightdress.

The husband stated that around 3:00 a.m., he was in bed with his wife when she refused a hug, after which he went to sleep. However, when he woke up around 5:00 a.m., he noticed she was not beside him and began searching for her, eventually discovering her body hanging in the home’s garage.

Following the discovery, the District Medical Officer visited the scene, confirmed her death, and noted that there were no visible signs of violence on her body. The body was then ordered to be removed to the San Fernando General Hospital Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Similarly, Crime Scene Investigators also processed the scene and photographed the area but found no evidence of foul play.

Further investigations revealed that the 33-year-old woman had recently been attending therapy sessions and had confided in her husband about past infidelity, which was reportedly causing her significant emotional distress.

She reportedly appeared depressed during her last days, as she sought comfort at her mother’s house, and attended a therapy session the previous day. Police continue to investigate, while family and community members mourn the tragic loss.

Citizens of Trinidad and Tobago have taken to Facebook to express their condolences with many questioning the story narrated by her husband on her death with one user named Angela Balkissoon writing, ”This is really sad....may she rest in peace. I pray that her daughter will get the love, peace & comfort she deserves....God knows the truth!!!! I pray the husband & all loved ones will find peace.”

While another wrote, “No suicide will ever make sense or add up because the person to answer all your questions is not alive....geez. Hope she finds peace.”