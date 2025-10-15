Trinidad: 22-year-old woman killed in fatal Couva collision, community grieves loss

Police reports state that the victim of the accident was a rear-seat passenger in a silver Toyota Fielder, which was driven by a 21-year-old woman from Freeport.

Trinidad and Tobago: Tragedy struck early Sunday morning, in Couva, when a 22-year-old woman lost her life in a two-car collision. It is being claimed that the incident took place around 4:40 a.m. near the Mc Bean Village, Deonarine Junction, Calcutta Road #3.

According to police reports the victim of the accident has been identified as Adana Alexander, was a resident of Calcutta Road, Mc Bean, Couva. Also she was a rear-seat passenger in a silver Toyota Fielder that was driven by a 21-year-old woman from Freeport.

The police officials further stated that the Toyota Fielder that was proceeding to the north along the Mc Bean Village, and when it attempted to turn right into Calcutta Road #3, suddenly the vehicle collided with a Nissan Cefiro traveling south along Mc Bean Village Road.

The sudden accident caused a huge impact on the passengers as well as on the vehicles. And along with that several occupants were also injured including the victim Alexander who sustained multiple fatal injuries and later succumbed to her injuries.

The passerby immediately contacted the emergency services as well as fire officers and after some time both the teams responded to the area and immediately processed the scene.

Further the District Medical Officer also came along and examined the victim and after examining her, he officially pronounced him dead at the scene. He further ordered her body to be moved to the San Fernando General Hospital Mortuary for the pending a post-mortem examination.

Additionally, both vehicles were impounded at the Couva Police Station as investigations continue. The officials also stated that all the other passengers are safe and sound and thankfully no other fatalities were reported.

The community of Mc Bean is disturbed by the incident as they are mourning the loss of Adana Alexander, while remembering her as a bright and caring young woman whose life was tragically cut short.