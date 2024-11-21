Barbados’ Golf sensation Emily Odwin shines with Silver at Southwest Airlines Showcase in Dallas

The showcase which now in its 2nd year has become a renowned global affair attracted a number of golfers from diverse as well as historically underrepresented groups which included several international players.

Barbados: The top female golf player of Barbados, Emily Odwin, has once again made her country proud after she claimed the silver medal in the recently concluded ‘Southwest Airlines Showcase’ at Cedar Crest in Dallas, Texas, USA.

The 20-year-old Odwin was leading through the first two rounds after shooting -4 on Monday and Tuesday but she scored +5 on Wednesday finally finishing with a -3 over three days to take the 2nd position from the field of 21 collegiate women of colour.

According to the information, Odwin excelled overall on Par 4’s shooting a -1 3.95 for the tournament. Not only this, but she also went -3 4.73 on Par 5’s, but on Par 3’s she was +2 3.11. The Barbadian player led the competition in birdies with 17 and was joint fifth in double bogeys with two.

Additionally, eight of Odwin’s birdies came on the opening day of the tournament with another seven on Tuesday while on Wednesday, she suffered five bogeys and a double bogey with just two of them and making par on a total of nine holes.

The 2020 Barbados Junior International Champion, Odwin was the Barbadian as well as the first golfer from the Caribbean to quality for both the US Women’s Amateur and the US Girls Junior during the same year 2021. She also secured victories during the 2021 Hurricane Junior Gold Tour Memorial Day Junior Open as well as the HJGT Northern New Jersey Spring Junior.

During her first year on the Hilltop, Odwin earned a 72.54 scoring an average for nine events. She has recorded par on better rounds 13 times in 26 rounds. She further led her team the Mustangs at the NCAA Championships while finishing in a tie for 17th as the Mustangs advanced out of the NCAA Regional. Not only this but she is also an all conference player and she opened her collegiate career with an eagle during her first hole.