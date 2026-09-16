Jamaica College student stabbed during fight with group of students in Half-Way Tree

A 16-year-old Jamaica College student is hospitalised after being stabbed during a confrontation involving students near the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew.

Jamaica: A 16-year-old student from Jamaica College has been admitted to the hospital after being stabbed in a fight with a group of students close to the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre in St Andrew , Jamaica, on Tuesday, September 15, 2026.

Based on the available information, the incident took place soon after 3:30 p.m. The report informed that the student was engaged in a confrontation with students from a number of leading high schools in the Corporate region.

The student from Jamaica College was immediately transported to the hospital for medical treatment after the incident. According to the reports, he had to go through an emergency surgery and sources state that his medical state was serious before the surgery. As of now no further medical details have been publicly made available about the extent of injuries of the deceased.

Police have initiated an investigation into the case identifying the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. According to the reports, at least one suspect has been arrested and taken into the police custody, whereas investigators were looking for other students involved in the incident, who allegedly escaped the scene.

The incident took place in the Half-Way Tree area of St Andrew, a significant transportation hub serving travellers in the Kingston Metropolitan Area. Half-Way Tree has been the consistent location with violent incident records involving school students.

In February, 2026, a different altercation involving students near the Half-Way Tree Transport Centre resulted in the stabbing of two students getting stabbed, leaving a 14-year-old remaining hospitalised in a life-threatening state at the time.

Police also highlighted concerns regarding the rising violence incidents within the students. Interim Senior Superintendent Mark Harris from the St Andrew Central Police Division in April stated that officials have addressed various similar incidents of violence within school students.

However, police have not officially revealed the personal details of the students involved, the conditions that prompted the confrontation, or if further arrests or charges have been reported.