Two separate shootings in Bahamas leave one dead and several injured

Police said the victims were taken to hospital in a private vehicle and remain in stable condition, though they have not yet been able to communicate with officers.

Bahamas: Two separate shooting incidents on Saturday, April 18, 2026, have injured several and killed one. The first shooting incident took place around 8:00 pm outside a local business on Gilda Street in which Three females, including a 33-year-old woman and two teenagers aged 15 and 17, were injured.

According to police investigation, the victims had just arrived at the location in a black van when a grey Honda CR-V pulled up beside them. Three masked men exited the car with guns and started shooting at the van. The suspects immediately fled the scene in their vehicle.

They were taken to a nearby hospital in a private car, and admitted in the hospital for immediate treatment. According to the police, they are in stable condition but still not able to communicate with them. The investigations are active, while the suspects are still on the run.

Fatal Police Shooting in Eight Mile Rock

Another incident occurred that day in Eight Mile Rock, where one individual was killed during a confrontation with the police. This incident occurred shortly after noon in the Pinedale area.

Officers responded to a report from a neighborhood, where they found a man armed with a cutlass. They tried to use de-escalation techniques to get the man to calm down. But the man charged at the police with the weapon.

In fear of their safety, one officer fired a shot at the man. The man was hit in the upper part of the body and died of his wounds. Medical teams confirmed that he died due to his injury at the scene. The officers recovered the cutlass from the scene and presented it as evidence.

Police said that both the shootings are two separate incidents and not connected. They are asking people with information on the Gilda Street shooting or the Pinedale incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.