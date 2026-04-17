2026-04-17 12:13:10
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Two shootings reported in Bahamas on same day, investigations ongoing

Two men were injured and taken to hospital, while authorities continue to examine whether the incidents are connected.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: The local police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that took place on the same day on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Both the incidents occurred at different locations in The Bahamas.

The first shooting took place at Dumping Ground Corner. A man was shot and injured, and was rushed to the hospital by a private vehicle. Police have not shared any further details on the incident, including the victim’s name and his current condition in the hospital.

The second incident happened in the Hay Street area, where another man was also found with a gunshot wound. He was also taken to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle. Information on this incident is also limited, as investigation is still active.

It is still unknown whether or not the two shootings are connected. The police are continuing their investigation of both shootings, as more details are expected to be made public soon.

Locals are worried about the shooting incidents happening in The Bahamas recently. Destïny Child said, “Lord have mercy!! When will these young men put these weapons down? My sympathy to the family, and hope he rests in peace.”

One of the locals stated, “My condolences to the family of the deceased,” while another one said, “He did that because he’s a cop, and he feels like he’s gonna get away with it.”

The Bahamas reports high numbers of shooting incidents annually. Many of these cases reported to the police are still pending. It is also found that most of these incidents are related to gang activity, illegal use of firearms, and personal disputes.

Authorities have increased police patrolling and made stricter laws in an effort to reduce crime. There are still challenges like the flow of illegal weapons into the country and social issues like misuse of power, which lead to most crimes.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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