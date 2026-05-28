Trinidad: Protest leaders arrested amid rising tensions in Joshua Samaroo, Kaia Sealy case

Police detained protest leaders near the DPP’s office in Port of Spain as public anger intensified over the fatal police shooting of Joshua Samaroo and charges against Kaia Sealy.

Trinidad and Tobago: Tensions across Trinidad and Tobago continued to rise on May 27, 2026, after police officers arrested prominent Kaia Sealy/Joshua Samaroo protest movement leader Alyssa Phillip, her mother and another individual. The arrest took place during a strong police crackdown held near the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Phillip is the best friend of police shooting victim Kaia Sealy and she along with several others were demonstrating outside the DPP office calling for justice for Sealy.

According to reports, the arrests took place at the corner of Sackville and Richmond Streets, just a few steps away from the DPP’s office where officers had established a huge security presence amid warnings that no protest or public gathering would be allowed in the area.

During the operation, Superintendent Baird of the Port of Spain Division personally intervened and detained Phillip and her mother before escorting them into a marked police vehicle as shocked supporters looked on and surrounded the police.

Officers repeatedly warned the members of the public that officials would not tolerate any gathering, protest action or demonstration outside or near the DPP’s office under the present security measures.

The arrests came amid mounting public tension related to the highly controversial police shooting of Joshua Samaroo and the growing national campaign surrounding his girlfriend Kaia Sealy.

As the scene got chaotic, officers moved quickly to disperse persons gathering near the location while maintaining a strong police presence throughout the capital. Up to late Wednesday, it remained unclear whether the trio would face charges or not.

Additionally, apart from the earlier three charges, Kaia Sealy is now facing fresh wave of criminal charges linked to the case which left his boyfriend dead. The case sparked national controversy after CCTV footage clearly showed the fatal shooting, contradicting police’s initial version.

The 24-year-old woman, who was also injured and left with life-threatening injuries, was initially charged with manslaughter and multiple counts of shooting at police officers. She has now been slapped with four additional firearm-related offences following a virtual court hearing on Tuesday May 26th, 2026 before a High Court Master.

The new charges include possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm to endanger life as well as discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a public place.

Police said that while warrants have been issued for some of these new offences however they have not yet been executed as Sealy remains in the United States for her treatment.

Samaroo, 31, was killed during the January 20 incident after police tried to stop the couple in Maloney Gardens. Investigators said that the vehicle later sped away which triggered a chase that ended at the corner of College Road and Bassie Street Extension in St Augustine after the vehicle crashed.

Later, the video footage circulated online which showed police officers opening fire on the vehicle moments after the crash. Samaroo later died at hospital while Sealy was left paralysed.