Dominica’s Jasmine Schofield wins big, sets new national record in OECS Swimming Championships 

Dominica’s Schofield set a national record of 31.15 seconds and captured bronze in the 100m freestyle at the 33rd OECS Swimming Championships held from November 7 to 9.

Dominica: A young swimmer from Dominica, Jasmine Schofield, makes history at the 33rd OECS Swimming Championships, after she captured one silver and four bronze medals at the regional meet held in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The 33rd OECS Swimming Championships took place between November 7 to 9 with Dominica’s Schofield winning bronze in the 100m freestyle while simultaneously setting a national record of 31.15 at the championships, marking a milestone for Dominica swimming.

Jasmine Schofield reportedly secured silver in the 200 meters (m) freestyle competing in the girls 18 and over category, followed by bronze medals in the 50m butterfly.

Dominica was represented by 5 athletes consisting of Jasmine Schofield, Aidan Mondésir, Michael Schofield, Seif Elshekh and Malk Elshekh at the 33rd OECS Swimming Championships. In the 200m freestyle, Mondésir swam her big personal best with an entry time of 2:44.72 - 2:25.75 while Seif Elshekh set a new national record standing 4th overall in the same category. Elshekh broke the previous record set by Warren Lawrence.

Representing their country with pride, Dominica’s team finished 7 overall with 72 points showcasing the team's determination, teamwork and national pride.

Following their win Dominica Amateur Swimming Association - DASA with Dominica Olympic Committee took to Facebook to note all the athletes' achievements for their performance delivered at the Championship stating, “We are incredibly proud of every athlete who represented Dominica with passion and pride this weekend! Go Team Dominica! The future of swimming is bright!”

While in a separate Facebook post noted specifically of Jasmine Schofield’s achievement, they wrote, “Congratulations to Jasmine Schofield! She delivered an outstanding performance at the 33rd OECS Swimming Championships in St. Vincent, winning 1 silver and 4 bronze medals! Jasmine medalled in all five of her events, showcasing consistency, strength, and heart. We are so proud of you, Jasmine! Go Team Dominica!’