Bahamas: Woman killed in shooting near D.W. Davis School

Police said multiple shots were fired at the women and witnesses reported that children, including an infant and toddlers, were inside the house at the time.

Bahamas: A woman in her 40s, Tamika Nottage, was killed in her home, on Monday night, April 13, 2026. The incident took place near D.W. Davis School on Wilton Street and has highlighted safety concerns in The Bahamas.

According to police investigations, several gun shots were heard in the community that were fired at the woman. Witnesses told the police that there were kids in the house at the time of the shooting, which included an infant and toddlers.

The family and relatives of the deceased woman are seeking justice for her death. In a video which went viral on social media, one of her cousins broke down and described her as a family oriented person.

The police are still investigating the case, as no further information is yet known or made public by the authorities about the murder, the victim, or the suspect.

“My heartfelt condolences to her entire family. u was such a nice person,” said Brittany Williams, while Wendy M. McDonald stated, “Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. May the Lord strengthen and comfort you during this difficult time.”

One of the locals who knew the victim, Michael A Hepburn, said, “OMG NO MAN THIS IS VERY SAD TAMIKA WAS A DECENT Genuine PERSON I KNOW THE ENTIRE FAMILY THEY GOOD PEOPLE DON'T BOTHER NO ONE ALWAYS WORK AND HOME INSIDE THEIR HOUSE. SHE WAS FAMILY PERSON I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS. JUSTICE FOR MIKA. MOTHER CHRISTINE NOTTAGE AND THE ENTIRE FAMILY HAVE MY SINCERES CONDOLENCES THIS IS TOO SAD. SHE WAS REALLY A NICE PERSON.”