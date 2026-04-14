Bahamas: Woman killed in shooting near D.W. Davis School
Police said multiple shots were fired at the women and witnesses reported that children, including an infant and toddlers, were inside the house at the time.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Bahamas: A woman in her 40s, Tamika Nottage, was killed in her home, on Monday night, April 13, 2026. The incident took place near D.W. Davis School on Wilton Street and has highlighted safety concerns in The Bahamas.
According to police investigations, several gun shots were heard in the community that were fired at the woman. Witnesses told the police that there were kids in the house at the time of the shooting, which included an infant and toddlers.
The family and relatives of the deceased woman are seeking justice for her death. In a video which went viral on social media, one of her cousins broke down and described her as a family oriented person.
The police are still investigating the case, as no further information is yet known or made public by the authorities about the murder, the victim, or the suspect.
“My heartfelt condolences to her entire family. u was such a nice person,” said Brittany Williams, while Wendy M. McDonald stated, “Condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. May the Lord strengthen and comfort you during this difficult time.”
One of the locals who knew the victim, Michael A Hepburn, said, “OMG NO MAN THIS IS VERY SAD TAMIKA WAS A DECENT Genuine PERSON I KNOW THE ENTIRE FAMILY THEY GOOD PEOPLE DON'T BOTHER NO ONE ALWAYS WORK AND HOME INSIDE THEIR HOUSE. SHE WAS FAMILY PERSON I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS. JUSTICE FOR MIKA. MOTHER CHRISTINE NOTTAGE AND THE ENTIRE FAMILY HAVE MY SINCERES CONDOLENCES THIS IS TOO SAD. SHE WAS REALLY A NICE PERSON.”
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
Latest
- Trinidad: Veteran business leader Wayne Yip Choy found dead;...
-
Bahamas: Woman killed in shooting near D.W. Davis School
-
Trinidad and Tobago faces water supply issues as WASA works...
-
Guyana: Mother charged over daughter's death as disturbing d...
-
Jazz in the Garden to light up Dominica on April 18 with soc...