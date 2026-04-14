Guyana: Mother charged over daughter's death as disturbing details emerge

Guyana: The 26-year-old mother, Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud, was officially charged with the murder of her 7-year-old daughter Isabella Dabidyal on Monday. She appeared before the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court on April 13, 2026.

The accused woman works as a domestic worker and belongs to Fyrish Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Her case was presented in court by Police Prosecutor Sergeant Collin Clarke, who told the Magistrate that the file was complete.

He also said that the accused’s mental state had been evaluated and she was fit for the trial process. The psychiatric assessment was conducted by Dr Meenawattie Rajkumar.

She appeared before Magistrate Michelle Mathias, who read Shivpersaud her charge. The Magistrate told her that this crime is serious, denied her plea request and sent her to prison.

The murder took place on Sunday, April 5, at her home in Fyrish Village. Police sent the deceased child’s body for post-mortem, which took place on Tuesday, April 7. The 7-year-old’s grandmother, Lalita Bridglall, was the one who found the child’s unresponsive body and called the police.

Moreover, Shivpersaud shared a photo of her with the kids moments before the killing on social media and captioned it, “Me and my babies' last pic! I’m sorry! God forgive me!”

Bridglall told the police that she was alarmed when a family member reported an unusual social media posting and phone calls to the residence had gone unanswered. When she checked through the window, she found the mother and both the children lying on a bed.

The woman attempted to kill her infant son and also tried to take her own life by splitting open her ankles but she did not succeed at either. Neighbors broke into the home and brought all three to Port Maurant Public Hospital for emergency care. Doctors pronounced the daughter dead on their arrival, while both the mother and the son are in stable conditions.

Government Pathologist Dr Vivekanand Brijmohan, who conducted the post mortem at Bailey’s Funeral Home in Number Four Village, West Coast Berbice, confirmed that Isabella Dabidyal died of manual strangulation.

The deceased child's father, Kirwayne Dabidyal, shared a shocking post online. He said, “l'm torn apart about what u did but we both know Hailey doesn't like a fight or argument. She would always choose peace over everything else and no matter how much it hurts me to say this I FORGIVE YOU n knowing Hailey like we both do, I'm 100% sure she forgives u too. She was too pure and perfect to be taken away so early."

According to the woman, her husband left her and the kids alone without food and had no intention of returning home. Kirwayne responded that his wife was unfaithful and used the kids to make him return home.

The case has gone viral online, as people criticise the parents’ actions. “I think he knew what he was doing was wrong. That's why he can forgive so soon,” said Kimberly Rose, while Nalo Cchulai stated, “Both of you are responsible for this precious little angel.”

The case has been referred to Albion Magistrates' Court and the next court date will be on May 12, 2026.