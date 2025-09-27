Belize: 22-year-old gunned down in Carmelia Village, police probe motive 

The victim was swiftly taken to the Northern Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Belize: A 22-year-old male Leonard Vasquez was gunned down on Friday night in Carmelita Village of Belize. The Belize Police Department confirmed that the incident took place near Orange Walk sometime after 5 45 pm.

While sharing the details of the same, the police said that Vasquez along with a colleague were on a motorcycle cruising in the village when two occupants on another motorbike rode up beside them and asked for money.

The duo reportedly refused to comply following which one of the robbers shot Vasquez in the right side of his face and the bullet exited the left side. The victim was immediately rushed to the Northern Regional Hospital by his colleague where he later died due to his injuries.

As of now, police are still investigation the shooting incident and are trying to determine whether it was out of revenge or attempted robbery turning fatal. The incident has marked the 67th murder incident for the year 2025.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the community with several locals taking to Facebook to express their condolences. “I was at the hospital when they brought him , MY CONDOLENCES TO HIS FAMILY,” said a local named Chel Sea while another said, “Oh mein another shooting, this is so sad, we offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this really sad moment! Pray justice is served on this cruel act! May his soul rest in peace and rise in Glory.”

