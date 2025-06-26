Tobago and Barbados team up to promote Condor Airline’s 2025-26 winter flights from Germany

The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc hosted a joint three-city roadshow in Germany.

Teams from Tobago and Barbados have joined hands together to promote the direct Condor flights from Germany for the upcoming 2025-2026 winter season. According to the reports, this move is expected to secure early bookings while strengthening tourist arrivals to both islands.

The Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd (TTAL) and the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI) hosted a joint three-city roadshow in Germany which took place from June 10 to 12 with stops in Munich, Berlin and Frankfurt.

Reportedly, the overall goal of this show was to promote both destinations while motivating early bookings for the weekly Condor flights which is scheduled to serve both Barbados and Tobago.

While talking about the development, TTAL said that this is a significant move for Tobago and noted that they are showing the world what makes them truly beyond ordinary.

Representatives of the TTAL were joined by representatives of Tropikist Beach and Hotel Resort, Bacolet Beach Club, HADCO Experiences and Blue Waters Inn at the German roadshow. - Photo courtesy TTAL During the show, over 200 travel agents, tour operators and media professionals from German attended and the TTAL showcased the island’s eco-adventures, cultural experiences and calm beaches.

Apart from these, local hoteliers also joined the trip including Bacolet Beach Club, Tropikist Beach and Hotel resort, HADCO Experiences and Blue Waters Inn. They provided direct insights into the accommodations and activities of Tobago.

TTAL said that the return of the Condor flights marks a significant step in boosting the island nation’s presence in the European market and building stronger ties with regional partners.

TTAL further noted that Tobago is continuing to make its presence known on the international stage and this time through a bold new partnership with Barbados strived at boosting arrivals from Germany.

According to the agency, Tobago is maximising its reach through regional partnership and is also heightening its appeal in the German market.

Moreover, the roadshow provided a perfect platform for valuable networking opportunities and created a platform to engage directly with travel professionals in order to build new business opportunities for destination Tobago.

To make the roadshow more appealing, the agency also collaborated with the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute and delivered an interactive culinary showcase by a local chef Arthur Patrick.

Following the huge success of this show, Tobago and Barbados are now looking forward to welcoming back Condor Airlines.