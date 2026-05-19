2026-05-19 13:08:42
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Saint Lucia: Body of missing man found in abandoned building in Castries

Police in Saint Lucia are investigating after the body of a 48-year-old man was discovered with apparent gunshot wounds inside an abandoned building in La Pansee, Castries.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Saint Lucia: The body of a 48-year-old man, now identified as Christopher John Edward of La Pansee, was found on Saturday afternoon on the balcony of an abandoned building in the same area in Castries.

Officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) responded to a report at around 1:05 pm on May 16. They found the body of a man with apparent gunshot wounds at the location. A medical examiner confirmed that the victim had died at the scene.

Videos of the scene also went viral on social media, as it showed the male in a very advanced state of decomposition. This quickly gained the attention of the public who questioned the identity of the man. The police had not officially confirmed the person’s name or age at that time.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) said that an investigation has been launched into the case. They also said that a post-mortem examination will be performed at a later date as the probe is still ongoing.

No information is available about the exact time of the death, the duration for which the body had been at the location, or the incident which led to the discovery of the body.

Individuals who have any information regarding the crime are encouraged to reach out to the Major Crime Unit via 456-3754. They can also leave anonymous tips by calling the Crime Hotline on 555, or even the RSLPF Crime Hotline App available at Google Play Store.

Locals turned to social media to express their sympathy for the victim’s family. One person said “We don’t know what brought about that man’s death, if he was a gang member or just an innocent. That family is really hurting,” while another stated, “Family didn’t know a family member was missing even once they identified him? Maybe that man was all alone.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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