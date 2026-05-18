Jamaica: Woman fatally shot by police amid protest over teen’s death

Police said the officer involved was removed from active duty after preliminary reviews, including CCTV footage, as investigators examine the fatal shooting during a protest in St James.

Jamaica: A woman was reportedly shot and killed by police officers in Jamaica’s St James community on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place during a protest demanding justice for a 17-year-old boy who was killed a week ago in another shooting incident involving the police.

According to reports, the victim of the latest incident has been identified as Buju. Authorities said she allegedly became involved in an altercation with officers who were monitoring the protest before the shooting occurred.

Following the incident, a large contingent of police officers remained deployed in the community. Initial attempts to obtain an official statement from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) were unsuccessful and calls to Senior Superintendent Eron Samuels went unanswered.

Member of Parliament for St James West central, Marlene Malahoo Forte, where the community is located, while expressing her concerns related to the incident said that while she believes due process must be observed but based on what she has observed at the scene of the incident, the commissioner will have to take immediate action in relation to the officer in this matter.

She added that she thinks this one does not look so good and added, “Can't prejudge it, but it doesn't look good.”

Police later confirmed that the officer involved had been removed from active duty. According to the JCF, the High Command ordered the officer’s immediate interdiction after reviewing preliminary information including CCTV footage. The incident is now under investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).

In a statement, the JCF said it is “deeply concerned” about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and stressed that any action appearing to fall outside the law or professional standards would receive a decisive response. The force also noted that while the investigation continues, the incident should not be confused with the lawful use of force carried out daily by police officers in dangerous situations.