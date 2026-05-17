Barbados: Shooting in Jackmans, St Michael leaves one dead

A man was killed and another injured during a shooting in Jackmans, St Michael early Sunday morning, as police launch an investigation and appeal for witnesses.

Barbados: One person was killed and another injured following a shooting in Jackmans, St Michael, which happened early this Sunday morning. The incident took place at around 2:10 am on Skeetes Road.

Police said that they were alerted about the shooting and found the man’s body lying between two vehicles near the site of a local event upon their arrival at the location. The doctor on-site examined him and confirmed that he was dead.

Another man was taken in a private vehicle to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for emergency treatment. No details of his condition have been made public.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the shooting. They are asking anyone who saw the incident or has information to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, the Police Emergency line at 211, or the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7242 or 430-7246.

Locals have taken to social media to express their frustration for the rising crime in the community. One individual said, “No behaviour these people got. None. Some thing gone wrong with the younger people,” while another said, “Every day a shooting. When the AG going to step in and sort out the gun problems in this country.”

Travelers are also sharing their fear when visiting Barbados. One of them said, “This will be my last year visiting Barbados. What a shame. Barbados was my happy place. It’s almost been everyday that I log into fb, I read about another shooting in Barbados. WTH is going on.”

Another reported, “A beautiful place being ruined by violence. As a visitor, never visiting the island until the violence ends.”