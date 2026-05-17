Salybia Constituency in Dominica receives aid following severe weather damage

Following heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides on April 26, 2026, the government and partners are restoring roads, supporting families, and assessing farm and housing damage in Salybia.

Dominica: The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment is continuing the emergency response efforts in the Salybia Constituency after experiencing severe weather conditions on April 26, 2026.

The heavy rainfall, flash floods and landslides have caused damage by disrupting the road network, agricultural areas, and displacement of a few families.

The Government of Dominica in collaboration with local authorities, and foreign organizations is working to restore access, support affected residents, and to improve community preparation for the upcoming hurricane season.

Prime Minister of Commonwealth of Dominica, Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, visited the Kalinago Territory to meet the affected residents and assess the damage caused by the weather conditions.

Minister for Environment in Dominica and the Parliamentary Representative for the Salybia Constituency Cozier Frederick has been actively working on the ground and has been coordinating with the ongoing response efforts.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook account, he said, “Through coordinated work by Government agencies, humanitarian partners, the village councils, and community members, major progress has been made in restoring access, clearing debris, supporting vulnerable families, and assessing damage to homes and farms.”



Recovery efforts continue across Salybia Constituency

Minister Frederick said, “We have been able to clear up a number of slides to create access from Hatton Garden to Castle Bruce. We have further engaged the housing stock within that space, those who have been affected by the trough system. We have also completed a comprehensive assessment of the farms and small holdings with people whose livelihoods were affected,” in a press release.

The Ministry of Public Works, heavy machinery operators, Forestry Division, and Wildlife and Parks Division are working to clean the affected areas and have discovered 18 culverts that need repair.

National Employment Programme (NEP) teams from Salybia, Delices, LaPlaine, Marigot, Riviere Cyrique, Grand Fond, and Belles are also assisting in the recovery process.

The Forestry Division used chainsaw operators and field crews to remove fallen trees and conduct inspections in landslides-affected zones along with the Office of Disaster Management (ODM).

Humanitarian aid has also been extended in the community. Minister Frederick said that 1,041 households have received food baskets from the Government of Dominica under the ‘Rapid Response Programme.’” Priority aid is being given to senior citizens, families with children, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable residents.

The Ministry of Health and UNICEF are working together to provide psychosocial support by organizing counselling sessions for people experiencing trauma. UNICEF also launched “Return to Happiness Programme” at Atkinson, Salybia and Sineku Primary Schools to support children using play, music, art and interactive games.

The Ministry of Agriculture conducted an assessment of 100 farms, including 70 in the Kalinago territory and 30 in Atkinson. Support is needed by farmers for farm rehabilitation, livelihood restoration, accessibility, and resilience to climate change.

Minister Frederick said that 26 households have been assessed with 14 identified for potential relocation. Some urgent materials are also needed including emergency repair materials, rehabilitation of roofs, provision of temporary shelters, and slope reduction around houses.

Support from other organizations, which include UNDP, IsraAID, Tropical Shipping, and international donors, have played a great role in the recovery efforts. They provided clean-up materials, equipment, water resources, psychological support, and logistic aid.

Long-term recovery and stronger future

The Ministry of Environment also sought technical assistance from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) for long-term recovery planning. In the first week of June 2026, six specialists will conduct the post disaster evaluations. This will include study of environmental and also geospatial data to support climate resilience and recovery planning.

The Government of Dominica highlighted its commitment to support the people of the Salybia Constituency in the recovery process and ensuring that communities rebuild stronger and safer for the future.