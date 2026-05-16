Trinidad: One killed, two injured in late-night shooting near Arouca Sports Bar

Police said gunmen blocked a Honda Fit along Royal Promenade Road in Arouca before opening fire, leaving one man dead and two others injured in what investigators suspect may be gang-related.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shooting incident took place near La Luna Sports Bar in Arouca on Thursday night, May 14, resulting in one death and two injuries. The incident occurred at around 11:10 pm on Royal Promenade Road near Market Street.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said that the victims were traveling in a white Honda Fit, when another white Hyundai Elantra pulled onto the road from the Eastern Main Road and blocked their route. Two armed men exited the car and opened fire at the occupants.

The Honda Fit, with registration number PCD 6297, was later found with multiple bullet holes and shattered glass. It came to rest partially on the pavement with its back still on the roadway.

A 25-year-old man, identified as Adrian Meade of Lopinot Housing Development in Arouca, was found in the passenger seat of the car. He was declared dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer.

The driver, 23-year-old Israel Elcock, was shot in the right shoulder, while 23-year-old Tariq Decoteau was shot in the middle of the back in the rear passenger seat. Both men later went to the Arima Hospital where they were treated and listed in stable condition.

Police said that the driver managed to drive the car a short distance after the shooting before stopping due to his injuries. The survivors left the car and seeked assistance from nearby people.

The crime scene officers recovered 15 spent 5.56 shell casings and nine 9mm casings from the location. The car was also seized for further examination.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service are also investigating gang-related activity that may have led to the shooting.