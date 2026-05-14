Grenada’s Spicetivities returns with island-wide events across Grenada and Carriacou
The week begins on Monday, May 11, with Rise & Shine Breakfast at GYC and Margarita Monday at Mixers Bar & Lounge and The Lab Grenada.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Grenada: Spicetivities returned for another week-long celebration of food,music, nightlife, beach culture, and relaxed island experience across the Caribbean islands of Grenada and Carriacou from May 11 to May 17, 2026. The schedule, put together by Pure Grenada, features activities such as marina limes, sunset happy hours, karaoke, live bands, street food, and beach parties.
The week begins on Monday, May 11, with Rise & Shine Breakfast at GYC, and Margarita Monday at Mixers Bar & Lounge and The Lab Grenada. Throughout the day, various activities took place across the island like Mix & Muddle Mondays at Utopia Corner to Sip & Paint at Grand Anse Vendors Market. The day ended with Happy Hour at Le Phare Bleu and Mic & Mix Mondays at Rumors Bar & Lounge.
The next day followed the energy with food, games, and entertainment. The events started in the afternoon with Burgers and Beers at Chez Lous, Wine Down Tuesdays at Mixers Bar & Lounge, Tacos & Tapas at Mount Cinnamon, and Caliente Tuesdays at Utopia Corner. Pizza lovers enjoyed the Buy Two, Get One Pizza Free special at Le Phare Bleu. The evening continued with Trivia & Pasta Night at Prickly Bay Marina, and Karaoke Beer Pong & Games at West Indies Brewery.
Midweek celebrations continued on Wednesday with a variety of daytime and evening activities. These included Whiskey Wednesday at The Lab Grenada, Wingz Day Wednesday at GYC, After Work Lime at Chez Louis, Dollar Wings at Le Phare Bleu, Happy Hour at Mixers Bar & Lounge, Cruisers Night at Secret Harbour, Street Food Wednesday at Dodgy Dock, and Bingo Night at Prickly Bay Marina.
The fun activities will continue today with the Spice Foodie Tour. This will be followed by After Work Lime at Chez Louis (4:00 PM), Happy Hour at Mixers Bar & Lounge (5:00 PM), Slice & Brew at Silversands Beach House (6:00 PM), Dollar Wings and Tacos & Karaoke at Prickly Bay Marina (6:00 PM), and Wings & Wine Thursday at Utopia Corner (7:00 PM).
Music lovers can enjoy Live Band at Grand Anse Vendors Market (7:00 PM), Tipsy Karaoke at The Lab Grenada (7:00 PM), Dollar Wings & Live DJ at Coconut Beach (7:30 PM), and Latin Night at West Indies Brewery (8:00 PM). The night ends with Bottomless Thursday at Lavo Lanes from 9:00 PM onwards.
Full Schedule of Spicetivities (May 15 – May 17)
Friday, May 15
BBQ Fridays - Grenada Yacht Club - 12:00pm
Dollar Wing Fridays - Knife & Fork Grenada - 3:00pm
After Work Lime - Chez Louis - 4:00pm
After Work Lime - Punj-Abi’s - 5:00pm
Best Fridays - After Work Lime, Utopia Corner
Friday Night Formula - The Lab Grenada - 6:00pm
Bon Fire Fridays - Sunset Cinnamon - 6:30pm
Sea & Land BBQ - Silversands Grand Anse - 7:00pm
Latin Night - La Plywood - 7:00pm
Fiesta Fridays - Dodgy Dock - 7:30pm
La Fin - Chez Louis - 8:00pm
Saturday, May 16
Spice Foodie Tour
Soup Saturdays - Grenada Yacht Club
Plantation Breakfast - Mt. Parnassus - 7:00am
Poolside Rhythms - Chez Louis - 3:00pm
Half Pizza - Prickly Bay Marina - 4:00pm
Saturday Night Live - Sails Restaurant & Bar - 7:00pm
Live Band Saturdays - Junction - 9:00pm
Sunday, May 17
Sunday Brunch - Chez Louis - 11:00am
Sunday Roast - Prickly Bay Marina - 12:00pm
Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch - Petite Anse Hotel - 12:30pm
Lunch and Lime - Six Senses La Sagesse - 1:00pm
BBQ & Live Band Sundays - Aquarium - 3:00pm
Live Band Sundays - Umbrellas - 6:00pm
Carriacou Schedule: May 15 – May 17
Friday, May 15
After Work Lime - Wayne’s Bar - 4:00pm
Take a SIP and Chill After Vibes - Mr. Grill International - 4:00pm
Grill & Chill - Alistar’s Bar - 6:00pm
Saturday, May 16
Take a SIP and Chill After Vibes - Mr. Grill International - 4:00pm
Sunday, May 17
Beach Lime - Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach - 6:00pm
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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