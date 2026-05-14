2026-05-14 13:20:50
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Grenada’s Spicetivities returns with island-wide events across Grenada and Carriacou

The week begins on Monday, May 11, with Rise & Shine Breakfast at GYC and Margarita Monday at Mixers Bar & Lounge and The Lab Grenada.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Grenada: Spicetivities returned for another week-long celebration of food,music, nightlife, beach culture, and relaxed island experience across the Caribbean islands of Grenada and Carriacou from May 11 to May 17, 2026. The schedule, put together by Pure Grenada, features activities such as marina limes, sunset happy hours, karaoke, live bands, street food, and beach parties.

The week begins on Monday, May 11, with Rise & Shine Breakfast at GYC, and Margarita Monday at Mixers Bar & Lounge and The Lab Grenada. Throughout the day, various activities took place across the island like Mix & Muddle Mondays at Utopia Corner to Sip & Paint at Grand Anse Vendors Market. The day ended with Happy Hour at Le Phare Bleu and Mic & Mix Mondays at Rumors Bar & Lounge.

The next day followed the energy with food, games, and entertainment. The events started in the afternoon with Burgers and Beers at Chez Lous, Wine Down Tuesdays at Mixers Bar & Lounge, Tacos & Tapas at Mount Cinnamon, and Caliente Tuesdays at Utopia Corner. Pizza lovers enjoyed the Buy Two, Get One Pizza Free special at Le Phare Bleu. The evening continued with Trivia & Pasta Night at Prickly Bay Marina, and Karaoke Beer Pong & Games at West Indies Brewery.

Midweek celebrations continued on Wednesday with a variety of daytime and evening activities. These included Whiskey Wednesday at The Lab Grenada, Wingz Day Wednesday at GYC, After Work Lime at Chez Louis, Dollar Wings at Le Phare Bleu, Happy Hour at Mixers Bar & Lounge, Cruisers Night at Secret Harbour, Street Food Wednesday at Dodgy Dock, and Bingo Night at Prickly Bay Marina.

The fun activities will continue today with the Spice Foodie Tour. This will be followed by After Work Lime at Chez Louis (4:00 PM), Happy Hour at Mixers Bar & Lounge (5:00 PM), Slice & Brew at Silversands Beach House (6:00 PM), Dollar Wings and Tacos & Karaoke at Prickly Bay Marina (6:00 PM), and Wings & Wine Thursday at Utopia Corner (7:00 PM).

Music lovers can enjoy Live Band at Grand Anse Vendors Market (7:00 PM), Tipsy Karaoke at The Lab Grenada (7:00 PM), Dollar Wings & Live DJ at Coconut Beach (7:30 PM), and Latin Night at West Indies Brewery (8:00 PM). The night ends with Bottomless Thursday at Lavo Lanes from 9:00 PM onwards.

Full Schedule of Spicetivities (May 15 – May 17)

Friday, May 15

  • BBQ Fridays -  Grenada Yacht Club -  12:00pm

  • Dollar Wing Fridays -  Knife & Fork Grenada -  3:00pm

  • After Work Lime -  Chez Louis -  4:00pm

  • After Work Lime -  Punj-Abi’s -  5:00pm

  • Best Fridays -  After Work Lime, Utopia Corner

  • Friday Night Formula -  The Lab Grenada -  6:00pm

  • Bon Fire Fridays -  Sunset Cinnamon -  6:30pm

  • Sea & Land BBQ -  Silversands Grand Anse -  7:00pm

  • Latin Night -  La Plywood -  7:00pm

  • Fiesta Fridays -  Dodgy Dock -  7:30pm

  • La Fin -  Chez Louis -  8:00pm

Saturday, May 16

  • Spice Foodie Tour

  • Soup Saturdays -  Grenada Yacht Club

  • Plantation Breakfast -  Mt. Parnassus -  7:00am

  • Poolside Rhythms -  Chez Louis -  3:00pm

  • Half Pizza -  Prickly Bay Marina -  4:00pm

  • Saturday Night Live -  Sails Restaurant & Bar -  7:00pm

  • Live Band Saturdays -  Junction -  9:00pm

Sunday, May 17

  • Sunday Brunch -  Chez Louis -  11:00am

  • Sunday Roast -  Prickly Bay Marina -  12:00pm

  • Sunday BBQ Buffet Lunch -  Petite Anse Hotel -  12:30pm

  • Lunch and Lime -  Six Senses La Sagesse -  1:00pm

  • BBQ & Live Band Sundays -  Aquarium -  3:00pm

  • Live Band Sundays -  Umbrellas -  6:00pm

Carriacou Schedule: May 15 – May 17

Friday, May 15

  • After Work Lime -  Wayne’s Bar -  4:00pm

  • Take a SIP and Chill After Vibes -  Mr. Grill International -  4:00pm

  • Grill & Chill -  Alistar’s Bar -  6:00pm

Saturday, May 16

  • Take a SIP and Chill After Vibes -  Mr. Grill International -  4:00pm

Sunday, May 17

  • Beach Lime -  Jason’s Bar, Paradise Beach -  6:00pm

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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