Grenada Diaspora Homecoming 2026 to feature culture, business and community events
Grenada’s Diaspora Homecoming programme will combine cultural events, business forums and community activities as the country seeks to strengthen ties with nationals living overseas and encourage investment.
Written by Sasha Baptiste
Published
Updated
Grenada will be hosting its Diaspora Homecoming celebrations with a two-week long celebration aimed at reconnecting Grenadians living abroad. The event aims to celebrate the nation’s culture, strengthen connections, encourage business opportunities, and honour the memories of people at home and across the world.
The Diaspora Homecoming calendar features cultural events, business forums, concerts, excursions, and community get-togethers in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Organizers said that the initiative is designed to strengthen the relationship between the diaspora and residents, while also encouraging cultural exchange and national development.
Activities will begin on Sunday, June 21 with arrival events and thanksgiving church services, followed by registration activities on June 22. A welcome reception will be hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export development in Grenada, Joseph Andall, on Tuesday, June 23.
Several excursions and cultural events are also planned throughout the week. The participants will Carriacou and Petite Martinique to enjoy community activities and island tours. These events will also include the Rhythm and Spice event, brunches, and a pre-carnival fete organized by the Rotary Club of Grenada.
Business and investment discussions will be held as part of the programme. A diaspora forum and marketplace focusing on finance, professional exchange, and networking opportunities for Grenadians at home and abroad will take place from July 1 to July 3.
The last weekend of activities will feature festivals and entertainment events across the country. This will include the Coconut Festival in St. Mark, Tivoli Drummers in St. Andrew and a homecoming expo in St. George North East.
Diaspora Homecoming 2026 calendar
Sunday, June 21 – Arrival Day at the airport, followed by Diaspora Homecoming Thanksgiving Church Services
Monday, June 22 – Registration Day
Tuesday, June 23 – Welcome Reception hosted by Minister Joseph Andall
Wednesday, June 24 – Carriacou and Petite Martinique Homecoming Excursion
Thursday, June 25 – Carriacou excursion continues and Island Excursion Day 1 in mainland Grenada
Friday, June 26 – Island Excursion Day 2
Saturday, June 27 – TAMCC Foundation Launch at TAMCC Hospitality Hall; “Jeverson” Live in Concert; and “Flavours in the Forest” in Grand Etang
Sunday, June 28 – National Spice Replanting Day in mainland Grenada and Carriacou; Mt. Moritz Breakfast; and “Rhythm & Spice”
Monday, June 29 – Give-Back Day Community Initiative and Gouyave Fisherman’s Birthday Celebration
Tuesday, June 30 – Diaspora Forum and Marketplace Day 1, Investment Round Table, and Vision 75
Wednesday, July 1 – Diaspora Forum and Marketplace Day 2; “Coming Home” Business Forum and Networking
Thursday, July 2 – Diaspora Forum and Marketplace Day 3 (focusing on Financial Forum and Professional Exchange)
Friday, July 3 – Diaspora Homecoming Gala
Saturday, July 4 – Coconut Festival in St. Mark; Tivoli Drummers in St. Andrew; St. George North East Homecoming Expo; Spice Basket activities; and Randy Isaac’s “4 Decades of Music & Memories” Concert at Grenada Trade Centre
Author Profile
Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.
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