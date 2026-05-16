Grenada Diaspora Homecoming 2026 to feature culture, business and community events

Grenada’s Diaspora Homecoming programme will combine cultural events, business forums and community activities as the country seeks to strengthen ties with nationals living overseas and encourage investment.

Grenada will be hosting its Diaspora Homecoming celebrations with a two-week long celebration aimed at reconnecting Grenadians living abroad. The event aims to celebrate the nation’s culture, strengthen connections, encourage business opportunities, and honour the memories of people at home and across the world.

The Diaspora Homecoming calendar features cultural events, business forums, concerts, excursions, and community get-togethers in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique. Organizers said that the initiative is designed to strengthen the relationship between the diaspora and residents, while also encouraging cultural exchange and national development.

Activities will begin on Sunday, June 21 with arrival events and thanksgiving church services, followed by registration activities on June 22. A welcome reception will be hosted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export development in Grenada, Joseph Andall, on Tuesday, June 23.

Several excursions and cultural events are also planned throughout the week. The participants will Carriacou and Petite Martinique to enjoy community activities and island tours. These events will also include the Rhythm and Spice event, brunches, and a pre-carnival fete organized by the Rotary Club of Grenada.

Business and investment discussions will be held as part of the programme. A diaspora forum and marketplace focusing on finance, professional exchange, and networking opportunities for Grenadians at home and abroad will take place from July 1 to July 3.

The last weekend of activities will feature festivals and entertainment events across the country. This will include the Coconut Festival in St. Mark, Tivoli Drummers in St. Andrew and a homecoming expo in St. George North East.



Diaspora Homecoming 2026 calendar