Dominica launches EC$70.2M climate resilience project to protect communities and farmers

The five-year initiative will support more than 520 farmers, strengthen disaster preparedness infrastructure and improve climate resilience in vulnerable communities across Dominica.

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has officially launched the Dominica Community Resilience Enhancement Project (DOMCREP), a US$26 million (EC$70.2 million). This initiative aimed at strengthening climate resilience and supporting agricultural livelihoods across the country over the next five years.

The project, which will run from March 2026 to March 2031, is being implemented in partnership with the Green Climate Fund and the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC). It was officially launched on June 3, 2026.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit said the initiative will help communities better adapt to climate change through improved disaster management infrastructure, enhanced early warning systems, and support for farmers and agro-processors. He emphasised that DOMCREP will strengthen and retrofit critical disaster management infrastructure in the Dominican communities so that when the worst happens, people are protected.

PM Skerrit noted that, “Today, the Dominica Community Resilience Enhancement Project (DOMCREP) was officially launched, an EC $70.2 million investment to strengthen climate resilience and support agricultural livelihoods in some of Dominica’s most vulnerable communities.

According to him, more than 520 farmers and agro-processors across the communities of Campbell, Colihaut, Coulibistrie, Pichelin, Bagatelle, Good Hope, Petite Soufriere and San Sauveur are expected to benefit from technical assistance, training programmes and climate-smart agricultural practices under the agricultural component of the initiative. The measures are intended to improve productivity, strengthen food security and enhance the long-term sustainability of the sector.

The initiative revolves around the core of KNOWLEDGE, AWARENESS & TRAINING as it is based on 4-key areas for work which are aimed at protecting Dominica with various strategic measures. These key areas include:

Smarter, safer farming Shelters fully equipped for emergencies Earlier warnings, faster action Knowledge, awareness and training

DOMCREP is aimed at helping the farmers across the nation learn new ways and skills so that families can access food, even when the weather is bad. The people and groups in the agriculture industry will also get support.

The initiative makes sure that when a hurricane or flood hits, shelters, storage buildings, and emergency centres are designed to meet the critical needs of people facing disasters.

This project positions the nation's Early Warning Systems that help people know when danger is approaching and what to do about it so that the communities will receive early warnings to prepare, when a storm or flood is coming.

DOMCREP will run public awareness campaigns and help community members build knowledge and confidence, so they understand how to respond to climate change in their daily lives.

Dr. Skerrit mentioned that Dominica needs this project as the hurricanes are becoming stronger, floods are nearly unpredictable and droughts are lasting longer than usual, as the weather events have become extreme and communities across Dominica are struggling to recover.

Throughout Dominica many communities depend on farming for food and income, it is important to protect the fields, farms, and homes that were initially not built for the kind of weather Dominica is experiencing now. The nation needs to adapt and strengthen accordingly and that is exactly what DOMCREP is initiated to do.