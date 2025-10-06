2025-10-06 12:29:50
Over 10 ministers reassigned as Kamla Persad-Bissessar implements major cabinet reshuffle

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has once more made a bold move as she announced major reassignment for 10 plus frontline in the country's ministerial responsibilities within her government effective October 3, 2025.

With key changes including changes of the Minister Homeland Security, Roger Alexander who's now responsible for the prison system, marking a notable shift in the government’s focus on law enforcement and national security operations.

Reportedly the new designations were made by the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, who acted on the advice of the Prime Minister, under Section 79(1) of the country’s Constitution.

The new ministerial positions were then published in the Trinidad and Tobago Gazette (Extraordinary) on Saturday, October 4th announcing the new governmental changes in the  various sectors.

The changes under the new ministerial arrangement are as follows.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar will be retaining her core portfolio but she now stands to pertain in several more responsibilities which will be related to the National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS), National Commission for Self Help Limited, Heritage Buildings, Constitutional Reform, the National Trust, the Housing and Village Improvement Programme (HVIP), the Home Improvement Grants Policy and the Government-Aided Self Help Housing Programme (GASHHP).

Furthermore, the Minister of Finance and Minister in the Ministry of Planning, Devendranath Tancoo, will now assume duties connected to the Export-Import Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (Eximbank) and the National Health Insurance System.

Meanwhile Senator John Jeremie, who serves as the Attorney General, is set to  remain responsible for matters which are related to the Criminal Justice Unit.

Devesh Maharaj, Minister of Justice and Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General, will now oversee the Environmental Commission, the Equal Opportunity Commission and Tribunal, the Electronic Monitoring, and the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board.

Saddam Hosein, Minister of Legal Affairs, is now reclassified under the Ministry of Land and Legal Affairs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, overseeing Lands and Surveys, Regularisation of Tenure, and Estate Management.

Senator Leroy Baptiste who serves as the Minister of Labour, Small and Micro Enterprise Development will now also be handling the National Entrepreneurship Development Company (NEDCO).

Dr. Kenney Swaratsingh, Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs and Development, now holds additional responsibility for Fiscal Planning, Development and Monitoring

Barry Padarath, Minister in the Ministry of Public Utilities and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, is responsible for matters related to Power Generation, including Trinidad Generation Unlimited (TGU) and POWERGEN.

The Geriatric Adolescent Partnership Programme is now set to be in the hands of Vandana Mohit, Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services.

The updated assignments are expected to strengthen administrative efficiency across government ministries and streamline project execution under the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration.

The Gazette lastly noted that “the amended schedules are attached hereto,” formalizing the new distribution of duties among members of the Cabinet.

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

