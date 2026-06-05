Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred runs 21.93 to secure Rome Diamond League Gold

Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred surged past Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the second half of the race to claim victory in the women’s 200m at the Rome Diamond League, continuing her strong start to the season.

Saint Lucia: Olympic 100m gold medalist Julien Alfred edged out reigning 200m world champion, Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the women's 200m at the Rome Diamond League on June 4, 2026. Alfred started the race slower than Jefferson-Wooden but took the lead after the first 100 metres.

The Saint Lucian sprinter crossed the finish race in just 21.93 seconds while the American athlete finished second in 22.17 seconds. The third place was also secured by a US sprinter, Anavia Battle in 22.39 seconds, with fourth place taken by Britain's Amy Hunt in 22.52.

After the race, Alfred shared her experience during an interview. She said, “Win is a win. I wanted to go a bit faster but I will take the win. I am healthy and that's important too. I am a lot stronger now than I used to be and that's why I could push a bit extra in the second part of the race. I expected the pressure from Melissa. I am kind of satisfied with this Diamond League win, but still I wished to run faster."

The sprinters competed against each other several times in the 100 metres category before. This was the first time the two athletes faced off in 200 metres, a category which was ruled by Jefferson-Wooden before her defeat on Thursday.

Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) also congratulated Julien Alfred on her victory. “What a performance from Saint Lucia’s own! Congratulations to Julien Alfred on an outstanding victory in the Women's 200m at the #RomeDL, crossing the line in a world-class 21.93 seconds!,” read an official Facebook post.

The authority further stated, “Opening her Diamond League 200m campaign in style, Julien once again demonstrated the talent, determination, and excellence that continue to inspire Saint Lucians and fans around the world. We celebrate this remarkable achievement and look forward to many more memorable moments on the track this season.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports also took to Facebook to celebrate the athlete’s tremendous victory and congratulate her. They said, “Julien Alfred, the reigning Olympic 100m champion, delivered a performance that will be remembered as more than just a race. On Thursday, June 4, she turned the tables on Melissa Jefferson Wooden in the women’s 200m, storming to victory in 21.93 seconds. It wasn’t just a win; it was a statement of resilience, pride, and national triumph.”

As the Saint Lucia sprint queen continues to take the small island nation’s name to new heights, locals are cheering behind her and are waiting for her to arrive in the country for further celebrations.