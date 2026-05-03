Julien Alfred wins 100m in 10.93s at Texas Invitational
Olympic champion Julien Alfred opened her season with a commanding 10.93-second victory in the women’s 100m at the Texas Invitational in Austin.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Saint Lucia: The Olympic gold medalist Julien Alfred dominated the race at the Texas Invitation at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin, on Friday, as she crossed the race in 10.93 seconds. This marked her fifth-fastest record in the world for the 2026 season and the joint-second-fastest time as season opener
This Saint Lucian sprinter showed class and poise as she defeated a field of collegiate athletes, while competing under the PUMA banner. She also proved her determination to win despite the poor weather conditions like heavy rain, low temperatures (15°C), and high winds (1.8 m/s) at the Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
This performance came a day after she achieved a world-leading run in the 200m. She completed the race in 21.86 seconds, with Elise Cooper from America coming second in 22.67 and third being Carleta Bernard from Jamaica at 22.86.
Alfred had achieved her fastest time before in April in 2023 at 10.95 seconds. This highlights her steady growth and readiness through her athletic journey.
Naomi London, a fellow Saint Lucian sprinter, came in fourth in the race at 11.45 seconds, while Carleta Bernard from Jamaica came second in 11.34 seconds.
Alfred will compete in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July, as there is no global championship for this year for the first time since her career began in 2023. After winning silver in the 100m at the 2022 games, she is aiming for the gold this time.
Results
May 1 - Women’s 100m
Julien Alfred (PUMA) – 10.93
Carleta Bernard (Texas) – 11.34
Abigail Wolfe (Texas) – 11.42
Naomi London (Texas) – 11.45
Holly Okuku (Texas) – 11.58
Rejoice Sule (Texas) – 11.62
Jasmine Cooke (St. Edward’s) – 12.65
Myosia Virgin (St. Edward’s) – 12.97
Isabella Bickham (St. Edward’s) – 13.05
Michelle Hernandez (St. Edward’s) – 13.41
Ashley Fairley (Unattached) – 13.80
April 30 - Women’s 200m
Julien Alfred (PUMA) – 21.86
Elise Cooper (Texas) – 22.67
Carleta Bernard (Texas) – 22.86
Rhasidat Adeleke (NIKE) – 22.86
Abigail Wolfe (Texas) – 22.94
Naomi London (Texas) – 23.03
Amelliah Birdow (Texas) – 23.26
Aji Mbye (San Diego State) – 23.35
Holly Okuku (Texas) – 23.43
Rejoice Sule (Texas) – 23.55
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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