Dominica to host Jazz ‘n Arts festival in Paradise Valley today

Visitors will enjoy performances by Kali and other artists, along with cultural displays, workshops and food experiences celebrating Dominica’s heritage.

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism is all set to host Jazz ‘n Arts, today, May 2, 2026 at the at the scenic town of Paradise Valley in Borne, from 12 PM to 8 PM offering them a full day of enjoyment and activities to explore. The event will feature performances, regional acts, cultural showcases, workshops, culinary experience.

The festival will be organized by the Tourism Ministry and the Discover Dominica Authority, in collaboration with Paradise Valley, the Waitukubuli Artistes Association and the Paix Bouche Cultural Group.

The festival will be headlined with a live performance by Martinican music icon, Kali. He will be joined by other artists such as Kimani T, 15.61, Phael Lander, and Khadijah Joseph. They will present a variety of genres which include jazz, creole, and contemporary Caribbean music.

A range of traditional and culture related performances will be displayed throughput the day, including staging by Possie Pans, Penville Children Flirt, Dansese Gwan Anse, Junior Calypso Monarch, Paix Bouche Drummers, Kalinago Dancers, and Waitu Cirque.

Visitors can also take part in several creative activities the fest will offer, including live painting sessions and an art gallery featuring works of local artists.

Guided tours of the Botanical Garden will offer a closer look into Dominica’s natural beauty.

Dr Henri Joseph will organize workshops on Caribbean biodiversity and natural medicine and a Caribbean fashion show by Doudou Diez will entertain the locals.

The culinary village will allow the guests to enjoy unique cultural experience through local dishes including traditional pig roast. This will bring food and poetry together.

Tickets for Jazz ‘n Arts are priced at $25 for adults and $10 for children, making the event more accessible for the locals and visitors.

Jazz ‘n Arts 2026 is anticipated to offer great music, cultural display and community gathering at one of the most beautiful settings.