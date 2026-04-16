Dominica releases tickets for Jazz in the Garden 2026 and Jazz ‘n Creole schedule
Jazz in the Garden 2026 will take place on April 18 in Castle Comfort, while other Jazz ‘n Creole Festival events will be organized across April and May.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Dominica: With two days remaining for the Jazz in the Garden 2026 event, the Government of Dominica has unveiled the ticketing details. The festival is set to take place at Kai Mama Mwen, Castle Comfort in Dominica on Saturday, April 18, 2026. It will run from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm and is a part of the Jazz ‘n Creole festival.
The regular special ticket is available for $175. General admission tickets are priced at $60 and include an all-inclusive experience of dining while enjoying Jazz music. Patrons can purchase these tickets at The Realm and Zéb Kwéyól.
The Jazz in the Garden event promises a night of high energy and live music. The official lineup for Jazz in the Garden event includes - Phael, DJ Sleem, Marie Pascale, Michele Henderson, Tasha P, Vee, and Nyel Grove. The dress code for the night is floral and elegant, as authorities are asking patrons joining the event to wear stylish clothes with floral elements.
Tickets for other Jazz ‘n Creole Festival events are also shared by the government of Dominica, in association with Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica festivals Committee. Regular special ticket prices remains at $175 for Jazz in the City (The Realm | Apr 21 - 7PM); Jazz ‘n Dine (Morne Daniel | Apr 19 - 5PM); and Jazz on the Fort (Fort Young Hotel | Apr 29 - 6PM).
Jazz ‘n Creole Festival
Dominica will celebrate the 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival on May 3, 2026, at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth. It will be held under the theme “Afrocentric” and aims to promote the Jazz and Creole traditions to both locals and visitors.
Fringe Events
Tuesday, April 21 (Every Tuesday)
Jazz In The City
Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Venue: The Realm, Roseau
Friday, April 18
Jazz in the Garden
Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Venue: Kai Mama Mwen, Castle Comfort
Saturday, April 19
Jazz’d Dine
Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM
Venue: Hilltop Haven, Morne Daniel
Sunday, April 25
Exhale in Paradise (Day 1)
Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne
Sunday, April 26
Exhale in Paradise (Day 2)
Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM
Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne
Jazz Block Party
Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Venue: Streets of Roseau
Aura – Premium Brunch Experience
Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Venue: The Factory
Tuesday, April 28
Jazz In The City – Creole Crescendo
Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Venue: The Realm, Roseau
Wednesday, April 29
Jazz & Karaoke
Time: 8:00 PM
Venue: The Karaoke Lounge (opposite American Canadian Medical School)
Jazz at the Fort
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front
Thursday, April 30
Jazz N Cocktail
Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM
Venue: Alliance Française, Roseau
Friday, May 1
Jazz Under the Stars
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Intercontinental Cabrits Resort
Possie Fish Lime Jazz Edition
Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM
Venue: Bay Street (opposite the Portsmouth Fisheries)
Jazz Under the Starz
Time: 7:00 PM
Venue: Borough Square, Portsmouth
Silent Headphone Party
Time: 9:00 PM
Venue: The Karaoke Lounge
Jazz N’ Tea
Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Venue: Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road
Saturday, May 2
Jazz on the Beach
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Purple Turtle Beach Club
Poetry and Jazz Cocktail
Time: 6:00 PM
Venue: Jungle Bay Resort
Jazz n Arts in Paradise
Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne
Breakfast Village (Day 1)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Sunday, May 3
Jazz After Party
Time: 11:00 PM
Venue: Bell Hall Beach Spot, Tan Tane
Jazz After Party
Time: 11:00 PM
Venue: Prince Rupert Tavern at Cabrits
Breakfast Village (Day 2)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Monday, May 4
Breakfast Village (Day 3)
Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM
Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
Latest
- St. Kitts and Nevis to welcome MSC World Europa cruise in 20...
-
Dominica releases tickets for Jazz in the Garden 2026 and Ja...
-
St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes four cruises, bringing 10,500+...
-
Suspect charged after stabbing and shooting leaves man criti...
-
Jamaica records over 1 million tourist arrivals in Q1 2026