Dominica releases tickets for Jazz in the Garden 2026 and Jazz ‘n Creole schedule

Jazz in the Garden 2026 will take place on April 18 in Castle Comfort, while other Jazz ‘n Creole Festival events will be organized across April and May.

Dominica: With two days remaining for the Jazz in the Garden 2026 event, the Government of Dominica has unveiled the ticketing details. The festival is set to take place at Kai Mama Mwen, Castle Comfort in Dominica on Saturday, April 18, 2026. It will run from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm and is a part of the Jazz ‘n Creole festival.

The regular special ticket is available for $175. General admission tickets are priced at $60 and include an all-inclusive experience of dining while enjoying Jazz music. Patrons can purchase these tickets at The Realm and Zéb Kwéyól.

The Jazz in the Garden event promises a night of high energy and live music. The official lineup for Jazz in the Garden event includes - Phael, DJ Sleem, Marie Pascale, Michele Henderson, Tasha P, Vee, and Nyel Grove. The dress code for the night is floral and elegant, as authorities are asking patrons joining the event to wear stylish clothes with floral elements.

Tickets for other Jazz ‘n Creole Festival events are also shared by the government of Dominica, in association with Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica festivals Committee. Regular special ticket prices remains at $175 for Jazz in the City (The Realm | Apr 21 - 7PM); Jazz ‘n Dine (Morne Daniel | Apr 19 - 5PM); and Jazz on the Fort (Fort Young Hotel | Apr 29 - 6PM).

Jazz ‘n Creole Festival

Dominica will celebrate the 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival on May 3, 2026, at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth. It will be held under the theme “Afrocentric” and aims to promote the Jazz and Creole traditions to both locals and visitors.

Fringe Events

Tuesday, April 21 (Every Tuesday)

Jazz In The City

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: The Realm, Roseau

Friday, April 18

Jazz in the Garden

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue: Kai Mama Mwen, Castle Comfort

Saturday, April 19

Jazz’d Dine

Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Venue: Hilltop Haven, Morne Daniel

Sunday, April 25

Exhale in Paradise (Day 1)

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

Sunday, April 26

Exhale in Paradise (Day 2)

Time: 10:00 AM – 7:30 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

Jazz Block Party

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Streets of Roseau

Aura – Premium Brunch Experience

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Venue: The Factory

Tuesday, April 28

Jazz In The City – Creole Crescendo

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Venue: The Realm, Roseau

Wednesday, April 29

Jazz & Karaoke

Time: 8:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge (opposite American Canadian Medical School)

Jazz at the Fort

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Fort Young Hotel, Bay Front

Thursday, April 30

Jazz N Cocktail

Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Alliance Française, Roseau

Friday, May 1

Jazz Under the Stars

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Intercontinental Cabrits Resort

Possie Fish Lime Jazz Edition

Time: 6:00 PM – 12:00 AM

Venue: Bay Street (opposite the Portsmouth Fisheries)

Jazz Under the Starz

Time: 7:00 PM

Venue: Borough Square, Portsmouth

Silent Headphone Party

Time: 9:00 PM

Venue: The Karaoke Lounge

Jazz N’ Tea

Time: 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Venue: Convent Prep Grounds, Bath Road

Saturday, May 2

Jazz on the Beach

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Purple Turtle Beach Club

Poetry and Jazz Cocktail

Time: 6:00 PM

Venue: Jungle Bay Resort

Jazz n Arts in Paradise

Time: 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Venue: Paradise Valley, Borne

Breakfast Village (Day 1)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth

Sunday, May 3

Jazz After Party

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Bell Hall Beach Spot, Tan Tane

Jazz After Party

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Prince Rupert Tavern at Cabrits

Breakfast Village (Day 2)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth

Monday, May 4

Breakfast Village (Day 3)

Time: 6:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Venue: Indian River, Portsmouth