Jazz in the Garden to light up Dominica on April 18 with soca, reggae and star-studded line-up
The event will feature soca, reggae, and pop music with performances by Phael, DJ Sleem, Marie Pascale, Michele Henderson, Tasha P, Vee and Nyel Grove.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Dominica: Jazz in the Garden is a special musical event which is set to take place at Kai Mama Mwen, Castle Comfort in Dominica on Saturday, April 18, 2026, as part of the Jazz ‘n Creole festival. The musical event will begin at 5:00 pm and will last until 10 pm.
The event will feature live music with various genres like soca, reggae and pop. The official artist line-up that has been shared by the organizers include - Phael, DJ Sleem, Marie Pascale, Michele Henderson, Tasha P, Vee, and Nyel Grove. They will bring the energy and musical vibes to the stage and entertain the audience.
The dress code for Jazz in the Garden is floral and elegant. The authorities are encouraging guests to wear stylish attires with floral elements, which will add to the garden theme of the event.
Tickets are available at different prizes for both locals and visitors. General admission tickets are priced at $60, which includes an all-inclusive jazz dining experience. Guests can enjoy food, drinks and music in one setting.
Tickets can be purchased at Michele’s Courtyard at The Realm and Zéb Kwéyól. Patrons can contact the authorities for more information at (767) 245-5431 or (767) 225-3563.
The 15th edition of the annual Jazz ‘n Creole festival will take place on May 3, 2026, at Fort Shirley in Cabrits National Park, Portsmouth. It is being organized by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica festivals Committee under the theme of “Afrocentric.
The festival, which includes jazz and Creole music performances, is a platform for promotion of Creole music and culture. The festival originated in 2010 by the Discover Dominica Authority to celebrate and support Jazz and Creole traditions.
Patrons can enjoy live music by artists and DJs like The Manhattans, Dean Fraser, Michele Henderson, and Tarrus Riley & The Blak Soil Band. People can enjoy jazz and creole music along with the view of Portsmouth Cove and the remains of an 18th-century British fortification, surrounded by tropical rainforest and the Caribbean Sea.
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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