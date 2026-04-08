Jazz 'n Creole Festival 2026: Grammy-Winning group The Manhattans to perform in Dominica

The Manhattans are a legendary American R&B and soul vocal group, celebrated for their smooth “sweet soul” harmonies and a career spanning over six decades.

Dominica: Iconic and Grammy award-winning group, The Manhattans, have joined the official line-up for Jazz ‘n Creole Festival. The event will take place at Cabrits National Park in Portsmouth, Dominica on May 3, 2026.

The group is known for hits like “Kiss and Say Goodbye” and “Shining Star,” which earned the group its first Grammy in 1980 for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal. The Manhattans are also known for their “sweet soul” harmonies and a six decade long career.

It was originally a six-member group from New Jersey in 1962, but now performs as a three member group, known as The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston. It includes - Gerald Alston (lead singer), Troy May, and David Tyson.

The original lead singer, George Smith, passed away in 1970 and was replaced by Gerald Alston. All the original members of the group have already passed away, with Kenny Kelly being the last in 2015.

The original six members were - Edward "Sonny" Bivins (Founder), Winfred "Blue" Lovett (Original bass/songwriter), George "Smitty" Smith (Original Lead), Kenny “Wally” Kelley (original member), and Richard “Ricky” Taylor (original member).

The Manhattans will be joining Dean Fraser, Michele Henderson, and Tarrus Riley & The Blak Soil Band, to bring the non-stop energy and powerful live music to the 15th edition of the Jazz ‘n Creole Festival in Dominica.

It is being organized by Discover Dominica Authority and Dominica festivals Committee under the theme of “Afrocentric.” Tickets are available for purchase, with EC$ 150 or US$28 for early bird, EC$200 or US$77 for regular, and EC$250 or about US$173 for VIP tickets.

The Jazz N’ Creole Festival in Dominica is an annual festival that is held outdoors and features jazz along with Creole music, food, and culture. This festival was started in 2010 by the Discover Dominica Authority to promote Jazz and Creole cultures.