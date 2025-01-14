Grenada: Olympic Bronze Medalist Lindon Victor launches foundation to empower youth through sports

Olympic Bronze Medalist Lindon Vector of Grenada officially launched his foundation to empower and educate youth through sports. The foundation named after his name is an initiative of "giving back to his community" said the Javelin player.

Lindon Vector himself announced the launch of his foundation during a special conference hosted at the Mount Cinnamon Resort last week. It brought together sponsors, stakeholders and members of the public.

During the launch of Lindon Victor Foundation (LVF), the Olympian also received a donation of $10,000 by the Grenville Cooperative Credit Union, signaling their strong support for Victor’s efforts to uplift the next generation of sports enthusiasts in Grenada.

A PLATFORM FOR MENTORSHIP

During the official launch ceremony, Victor said that this foundation is deeply personal to him. He stated that it is about giving Grenadian youth the tools, confidence as well as the mentorship they need to believe in their potential and achieve greatness in every aspect of their lives.



Moreover, the LVF Sports Camp which is the foundation’s first major initiative is designed to provide professional training and mentorship for aspiring athletes, develop essential life skills such as teamwork, discipline and resilience and create pathways for personal and athletic excellence.



Victor further emphasised that the Sports Camp will offer the youth of Grenada with access to resources and opportunities that are pivotal in his own success.





As part of the day’s activities, the Grenadian athlete also hosted a Power Lunch for 20 young athletes who were presented with premium sports equipment from ADIDAS. Talking about this collaboration with ADIDAS, Victor highlighted that during his career, having access to good quality equipment made a huge difference and by partnering with ADIDAS to provide these young athletes with world class gear, he is giving them a tangible boost to pursue their dreams.



The 2024 Olympic bronze medalist also revealed plans to host a boot camp, uniting young Grenadian athletes with world-class Olympic champions to provide mentorship and inspiration.



The launch of the Lindon Victor Foundation in Grenada marks a huge step in fostering the youth with leadership and confidence with Victor aiming to create lasting opportunities and empower the next generation to reach their full potential.