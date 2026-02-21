2026-02-21 14:56:48
Antigua and Barbuda launches Carnival 2026 with theme “Feel the Rhythm”

The Carnival will run from July 24 to August 4, 2026, featuring pre-events, concerts, competitions and cultural celebrations across St. John’s and Carnival City.

Antigua and Barbuda: The launch of the island’s most anticipated carnival - Antigua Carnival 2026 - took place at the State Insurance Conference Room by the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission. This year’s theme is “Feel the Rhythm” and the Carnival will run from July 24 to August 4, 2026.

The Minister of Education, Sports, and Creative Industries of Antigua and Barbuda, Daryll Matthew, said, “Carnival is the heartbeat of our culture, and it’s a powerful expression of our emancipation, our identity and our creativity. Our theme this year captures the essence of our Carnival - it’s energetic, it’s deeply rooted, it’s expressive, and it is unmistakably Antiguan.”

The carnival schedule was announced by Deputy Chair of the Festivals Commission, Senator Michael Freeland, during the launch ceremony. The first pre-event of the carnival will take place on April 11 at the Rising Sun Grounds, followed by Rhythm Fridays on May 29.

Antigua Carnival 2026 Schedule

PRE-EVENTS

  • Friday, May 29 – Rhythm Friday (Redcliffe Street); Calypso Tent Opens (Jack Idle)

  • Saturday, May 30 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

  • Friday, June 5 – Rhythm Friday (Redcliffe Street); Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

  • Saturday, June 6 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

  • Thursday, June 11 – Jam Corner (Redcliffe Street)

  • Friday, June 12 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

  • Saturday, June 13 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

  • Friday, June 19 – Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

  • Saturday, June 20 – Pan in De City (Redcliffe Street); Calypso Tent (Jack Idle)

  • Thursday, June 25 – Jam Corner (Redcliffe Street)

  • Friday, June 26 – Rhythm Friday (Redcliffe Street); Calypso Monarch Quarter-Finals (Jack Idle)

  • Saturday, June 27 – Calypso Monarch Quarter-Finals (Jack Idle)

  • Friday, July 3 – Party Monarch Quarter-Finals (Jack Idle)

  • Sunday, July 12 – Aunty Claudette’s Kiddies Fete (Carnival City)

  • Thursday, July 16 – Calypso Monarch Semi-Finals (Carnival City)

  • Friday, July 17 – Party Monarch Semi-Finals (Carnival City)

  • Saturday, July 18 – Mr & Miss Teenage Pageant (Carnival City)

  • Sunday, July 19 – Junior Calypso (Carnival City); Junior Soca (Carnival City)

  • Tuesday, July 21 – Queen of Carnival (Carnival City)

MAIN EVENTS

  • Friday, July 24 – Face Off (Carnival City)

  • Saturday, July 25 – Opening of Carnival City & T-Shirt Mas (Carnival City & St John’s)

  • Sunday, July 26 – Junior Carnival (Parade, Prince & Princess) (St John’s & Carnival City); Good Morning D’Inclusive

  • Monday, July 27 – Rhythm Court (Carnival City); Band-Meet-Band (Junior) (Carnival City)

  • Tuesday, July 28 – Patrice Roberts: I Am Woman (Carnival City); Always Us

  • Thursday, July 30 – Melting Pot (Carnival City); Drink Till Ya Weak

  • Friday, July 31 – Calypso Monarch (Carnival City); Watch Night

  • Saturday, August 1 – Panorama (Carnival City); Rise; Carnival Dreamz

  • Sunday, August 2 – Party Monarch (Carnival City); D Breakfast Fete; Why Not Escape

  • Monday, August 3 – J’Ouvert (St John’s); Monday Mas (St John’s)

  • Tuesday, August 4 – Parade of Bands (St John’s & Carnival City); Last Lap (St John’s)

