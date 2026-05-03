Destiny Huggins crowned Miss Labour Queen 2026 in St Kitts and Nevis

Destiny Huggins of Constituency Four was crowned Miss Labour 2026 after securing 1152.5 points at the pageant held at Carnival Village on Saturday night.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Miss Labour Queen Pageant 2026 lit up the stage on Saturday night at Carnival Village, as Destiny Huggins of Constituency Four was awarded Miss Labour 2026 title after delivering a great performance. She won the crown with 1152.5 points.

Azalea Juman of Constituency One placed as the first runner-up with 1108.5 points, while Eushadika Frances of Constituency Three earned second runner-up with 1081.5 points. Dennidra Evelyn from Constituency Six was the third runner up with 1062.5 points.

A total of eight contestants participated in the pageant from constituencies across the island. The other four participants were - Denlisa Liburd (Constituency Two), Raynecia Hodge (Constituency Five), Dejhanee Moses (Constituency Seven), and Jewel Smith (Constituency Eight).

The St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party shared, “Congratulations to all the phenomenal queens who graced the stage you all represented strength beauty and the true spirit of Labour with pride. The bar has been raised the legacy continues and the future is shining even brighter Until next year the crown reigns supreme.”

The contest was judged across many segments, which included motivational speech, talent, creative wear, and evening wear rounds. The crowning of the winner was done by the Prime Minister and Leader of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party, Dr. Terrance Drew. He was accompanied on the stage by the former Miss Labour 2025, Shakaylia “Star” Tatem.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Denzil Llewellyn Douglas praised the performances of all competitors. “Each contestant represented her constituency with pride, strength, and excellence. You are all winners in your own right, and your participation continues to uplift and empower young women across our Federation,” read an official post on his Facebook account.

The pageant is a major part of the Labour Day celebrations, as it also gives young women a stage to shine and inspire others. It also includes a wreath-laying ceremony, a public holiday march on May 4, and a requiem mass. This year also marks the 93rd Annual Conference of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.