FULL LIST: Miss Labour 2026 unveils 8 contestants ahead of May 2 pageant

Organisers said the event will take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at Carnival Village, starting at 7 pm, featuring entertainment and competition for the Miss Labour Queen title.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The highly anticipated Miss Labour 2026 Pageant is set to return with elegance and energy as organisers officially introduced the contestants who are set to complete for this year’s coveted crown. Eight young women, each of whom will be representing a constituency, have been selected to take part in this annual showcase.

While sharing the details, the organisers said that the event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at Carnival Village and will kick off at 7 pm. Patrons can expect an evening filled with elegance, entertainment and spirited competition as the contestants vie for the title of Miss Labour Queen.

The delegates for the 2026 pageant are:

Constituency 1 – Azalea Juman

Constituency 2 – Denlisa Liburd

Constituency 3 – Eushadika Frances

Constituency 4 – Destiny Huggins

Constituency 5 – Raynecia Hodge

Constituency 6 – Dennidra Evelyn

Constituency 7 – Dejhanee Moses

Constituency 8 – Jewel Smith

According to the organisers, this year’s contestants bring a diverse mix of talent, ambition and purpose and each delegate is expected to showcase not only poise and beauty but also a strong sense of identity and vision for the future.

The Miss Labour Pageant has long been a signature event as it celebrates youth empowerment and provides a platform for young women to express their voice while representing their communities. This year’s edition is expected to continue that tradition with a major focus on excellence, cultural pride and personal development.

The organisers are encouraging supporters to attend and cheer on their representatives as one contestant emerges victorious and earns the honour of wearing the crown. As part of this year’s competition, public engagement will play a major role. The contestant who receives the highest number of likes on their official Facebook post on the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party page will be awarded the title of Ms. Popularity which will further add an interactive dimension to the event and allows supporters to actively back their favourite delegate.

The competition has already begun and posts are already out on Facebook with organisers urging the supporters to come forward and like the post of their favourite contestant and help them win the Ms Popularity title.