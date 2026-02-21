Sint Maarten to host 8th Annual Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant 2026

Six contestants from across the Caribbean will compete for the crown at the Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant in Philipsburg on 15 March.

Sint Maarten: The 8th Annual Miss International Elegant Mothers Pageant 2026 will take place on Sunday, March 15, at Aleeze Event Hall located on A.T Illidge Roade, Philipsburg. It is being organized by the BTA (Believe to Achieve) Foundation.

The pageant celebrates mothers from all over the region, who get on the stage to showcase their elegance, power, motherhood, and timeless beauty. It brings together families, friends, and supporters for a special evening of elegance and grace, with the main event starting at 7:00 pm sharp. The red carpet entrance will be held between 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The six participants for this year’s pageant are Sashelle Wilson (St Maarten/St Martin), Melessa Seupaul (Guyana), Quinell Albury (The Bahamas), Raquel Chin (Jamaica), Charity Henry (Antigua and Barbuda), and Kishano Rodney (St Vincent and the Grenadines).

The event has an elegant dress code. Each contestant has already started the event’s preliminary round “Miss Social Media 2026,” where they post social media photos via Facebook, which will get them 10 extra points with each vote.

Tickets will be available at two different prices - $35 for those paying advance and more at the door; and $60 for VIP (which also includes 1 Glass of Champagne, 1 Fruit Punch Drink, 1 Mix Drink, 1 Cup of Soup, 1 Snack Box and 1 Slice of Cake). The tickets can be purchased at Vandorp Madame Estate, Weekender on Backstreet Philipsburg, and Levi’s Store in Marigot.

The champion sponsors for the pageant include Case Abaka, Multitoiture, St Martin Cars, Blue Water, St Maarten Concrete, MNA Auto Parts, Power 5 Production, Radio St Martin 101.5, PJD2 Radio, My 88 FM, and Lazer 101.

Individuals who cannot attend the event in person, can watch the live broadcast on TVCarib on pay-per-view.